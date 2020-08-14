Watch now: St. Patrick students back to class, with masks and social distancing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — They're back.

“It was the best first day ever,” said Oliver Friel, a third-grader at St. Patrick Catholic School in Decatur.

St. Patrick staff and administration welcomed the students back to school on Friday for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school has sat empty for five months due to coronavirus restrictions. Principal Nick Blackburn was just as excited as the students for the first day.

“It’s been great to get life back into the school,” he said. “It’s been about as smooth as a first day can go.”

The principal credits the staff and parents for the easy day. The students helped the day go smoothly as well. “Kids have been wearing their masks with nearly no problems at all,” Blackburn said.

St. Patrick students range in grades from 3-year-old preschoolers to eighth grade. All were required to wear their masks. The students also wear school uniforms, except for their masks. “As long as it was school appropriate, they could wear it,” Blackburn said.