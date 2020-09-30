Watch now: St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth Middle School switch to remote learning because of COVID cases

DECATUR — Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and St. Teresa High School are switching to remote learning after COVID cases were reported.
Maroa-Forsyth officials announced three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The three are all staff members who have been in quarantine. As a result of contact tracing, 11 other staff have been quarantined for 14 days. Because that means there is no longer adequate staff for in-person classes, the middle school classes will be entirely remote for all students for 14 days. If students are determined to be close contacts with an affected staff member, families will be notified by the school or the Macon County Health Department.
At present, no students or staff at either the grade school or high school have been in close contact with the affected staff, so both those schools will continue to offer in-person learning as an option.
The tentative date for a return to in-person learning at the middle school is Oct. 13, though administrators warned families to be flexible in case plans change.
Herald & Review media partner WCIA on Wednesday also reported four cases at St. Teresa High School. In a letter to families, Principal Larry Daly said the positive cases led to “a considerable amount of students who are under quarantine.”
Support Local Journalism
Classes are scheduled to return to in-person on Oct. 13.
State public health officials on Wednesday announced 2,273 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases statewide to 293,274 since the start of the pandemic.
With 35 more fatalities reported, the statewide death toll has reached 8,672.
Across the state, the positivity rate, which public health officials use to gauge the spread of the virus, stood at 3.6% on a seven-day average for the period ending Tuesday. After hovering above 4% for most of August and early September, the rate has remained relatively stable for the past four weeks.
Three regions of the state have now backtracked to stricter rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus since the whole state moved to phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan on June 26. The northwest region, which includes Rockford, DeKalb and Galena, will see the rules kick in Saturday.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
____________________________________________________________
A look back at Nelson Park Beach
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!