Watch now: St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth Middle School switch to remote learning because of COVID cases

DECATUR — Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and St. Teresa High School are switching to remote learning after COVID cases were reported.

Maroa-Forsyth officials announced three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three are all staff members who have been in quarantine. As a result of contact tracing, 11 other staff have been quarantined for 14 days. Because that means there is no longer adequate staff for in-person classes, the middle school classes will be entirely remote for all students for 14 days. If students are determined to be close contacts with an affected staff member, families will be notified by the school or the Macon County Health Department.

At present, no students or staff at either the grade school or high school have been in close contact with the affected staff, so both those schools will continue to offer in-person learning as an option.

The tentative date for a return to in-person learning at the middle school is Oct. 13, though administrators warned families to be flexible in case plans change.