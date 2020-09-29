Watch now: St. Teresa students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

DECATUR – St. Teresa High School's International Club usually holds a potluck this time of year, featuring foods from the country the club has chosen for their focus.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sept. 15-Oct. 15, and normally, the club chooses a country to focus on each week, winding up with a big celebration at the end. Thanks to COVID-19, nothing is normal right now, and instead of the potluck, which would have been problematic, the Spanish IV students chose different aspects of culture – sports, literature, visual art, food and music -- and gave presentations to fellow students.

“We try to celebrate all the countries throughout the year,” said senior Jake Blackburn. “Right now, we're in Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrating their culture and their contributions in the United States.”

His focus was sports, and he was particularly interested in baseball and soccer. Both sports are popular in Hispanic countries, and several of the American teams' biggest stars are Hispanic.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is only celebrated in the U.S., so we focus on their contributions here in America,” he said.