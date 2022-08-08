Watch now: Stephen Decatur Middle School counselors create 'wall of necessities'

DECATUR – Penny Jones became a counselor at Stephen Decatur Middle School last year after teaching in the classroom her entire career.

Students often asked her for basic necessities: “Do you have any shampoo?” “I need a hairbrush.” “I need a toothbrush.”

“I thought, when I became a counselor, that it would be nice to have an area of necessity items that they could just go to and get anonymously, just grab it and go,” Jones said. “Last summer, I decided, along with one of the other counselors here, that I wanted to create this place in my office.”

Using a shoe organizer with clear plastic pockets, Jones bought travel sized shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, lotions and such, and put one in her office and one in each of the other two counselors' offices.

“I was spending my own money and it became very expensive,” Jones said. “I put out an Amazon wish list and we wrote a grant last year (to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation). I put out a new wish list this year.”

The list is under the name Student Necessity Station List.

The DPS Foundation exists to fund projects that benefit students directly, according to a statement by Executive Director Zach Shields. Funding these projects shows students they're valuable, especially the ones who face daily struggles.

One such student came to Jones' office last year and got a new toothbrush.

“He said, 'Is this stuff for everybody?'” Jones said. “I said, 'Yeah,' and he said, 'I can have a toothbrush?' and I said, 'Yeah,' and he said, 'I haven't had my own toothbrush in over a month.'”

That student returned periodically for another toothbrush when he wore out the old one.

“You never know,” Jones said. “You don't know what they're going through and what they need, so we try to get as many different things as we can.”

The district could provide some funding but district funds have to be in the form of purchase orders, and those are difficult to use at places like dollar stores, Jones said. Some stores won't accept them.

Donations of travel sized items can be dropped off in the school office or donors can give money so the counselors can buy needed items. Travel size is best, Jones said, because oftentimes the youngsters don't want their friends to know they need such things, and it needs to be small enough items that they can put them in a pocket or backpack.

“If they would come and get a full sized bottle of shampoo or a full sized deodorant, it's embarrassing,” Jones said.

The idea is that the kids can duck in, grab the things they need and duck out again with no one the wiser. The counselors have stations at various places throughout the building to make it convenient for the students to do just that, and occasionally remind them to take only what they need so there's enough for everyone, but the students don't have to check with anyone or ask — they just take the things and leave.