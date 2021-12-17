Watch now: Stephen Decatur Middle School students celebrate the Harlem Renaissance

DECATUR — James Lesesne Wells will never know that a seventh-grader at Stephen Decatur Middle School created a dating profile for him – a make-believe one – as a class project.

“This is amazing, to see kids being exposed to the Harlem Renaissance,” said Marques Stewart, P-12 director of teaching and learning for Decatur schools. “I think it was a true historical moment for the African-American culture, where our artists were known.”

He said thought Amber St. Arnold, the young artist responsible for the project, showed a lot of creativity.

“This is his profile, and a little bit about him,” she said, showing her drawings depicting two views of a cell phone screen. “And this,” she added, “is a text message conversation with someone who messaged him.”

Wells was a graphic artist during the Harlem Renaissance and an art professor at Howard University from 1929 to 1968. He is credited with being a pioneer for modern art education.

Teacher Merry Lanker said the students were tasked with creating presentations on their Harlem Renaissance topics. They could create posters, booklets, slide shows or whatever struck their fancy and on Friday, Lanker held an open house in her classroom to allow the students to give their presentations to family, friends and district officials like Stewart. They could choose from among visual artists, musicians and writers and had to do their own research on the topic.

The Harlem Renaissance lasted from the 1910s through the 1930s, when Harlem became a Black cultural mecca. Prominent artists like poet Langston Hughes, anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston and musician Louis Armstrong rose to prominence during that time, and had significant influence on the arts.

Marcus Garvey led a movement to try to relocate people back to Africa during that time, and one of Lanker's students chose to profile him.

“Some kids have never even heard of him, so it was really interesting to watch their investigative process and see them as they learn about these people that they maybe don't know that much about,” Lanker said. “To me, the most rewarding thing is seeing them share that information with everybody else.”

Eighth-grader Gleniya Millsap chose Hurston because, she said, she had the courage to write things that were controversial at the time. Hurston's best-known work, “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” was published in 1937 and her work centered on celebrating African-American culture of the rural South.

For Kayden Spence, Archibald Motley Jr.'s art depicted the racial attitudes of the time.

“He was born in the 1890s and it was a time of racism, no doubt,” Kayden said. “When he started doing art in the 1920s, it was more of a racist piece of art, but back then, it wasn't racist because that's how people normalized Black people back then.”

