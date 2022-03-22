Watch now: Story has big paws to fill at PawPrint Ministries

“He's got big paws to fill,” said Jennifer Dahn, founder of PawPrint Ministries and Story's human mom. “Literally. Payton had huge paws.”
PawPrint Ministries is comfort dogs, who visit hospitals, nursing homes, schools, the library, Cancer Care Center, disasters, and anywhere someone might benefit from a furry friend with a wet nose. Payton, PawPrint's first dog, died unexpectedly a couple of weeks ago and Story, who like Payton is a golden retriever, will pick up the baton and carry on the tradition and Payton's story, which is where he got his name.
“He is going to carry on Payton's story in the community,” Dahn said. “He's eight weeks old and has already started training, learning how to be a comfort dog. It's lots of treats and positive reinforcement, and reinforcing the behaviors we want to see and lots of puppy snuggles. We hope that this Story will leave a lasting legacy on our community.”
The ministry has a wealth of dogs and volunteers who spend 12 to 18 months in training, learning to be calm and loving in any circumstances, Dahn said. First the dogs have to pass a temperament test to see if they're suited to being a comfort dog. Then, once that's been established by the training director, human and dog visit a wide variety of places and the dog is placed in every kind of situation he or she might encounter.
Dahn took Payton to the Illinois State Fair to visit veterans, for example, and there were Clydesdales there. Payton had never seen a Clydesdale and didn't know what to think, though he retained his good manners anyway. Teaching the comfort dogs to stay calm even when they're in new and possibly intimidating situations is a key component of training.
Low-key community visits can start before Story's training is complete, Dahn said. As soon as he's showing good behavior control, he can begin going to some places to learn as he works. PawPrint does the certification of comfort dogs and has a program of its own creation. Volunteers and their dogs put in a lot of hours, both in training and in serving the community, so it's a big commitment of time.
“His job will be to cheer people up when they're having a bad day,” Dahn said.
Unlike service dogs, who must be allowed into any place their human goes, comfort dogs have to be invited, she said. Rather than helping a person with everyday tasks, which is generally a service dog's job, comfort dogs are there to snuggle and be petted. Petting a service dog is forbidden, but petting a comfort dog is expected.
“Who doesn't love a puppy snuggle?” Dahn said.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Cindy Spohr shows affection to PawPrint ministries comfort dog, Eli, while taking a break from clearing damage to her residence after straight-line winds ripped through Quincy, Illinois. Her mother Wanda Spohr, left, chats with Vice President Judy Koshinski and other PawPrint teammembers as the ministry performs disaster relief work July 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling New comfort dog, JJ, left, is sniffed by co-worker Eli, during her first participation in a PawPrint Ministries event, the Party for the Paws fitness-focused fundraiser at the LSA school gymnasium April 11, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vice President and Handler Judy Koshinski has a dance with her comfort dog, Eli, during the "Party for the Paws" PawPrint Ministries fitness-focused fundraiser in the LSA gymnasium April 11, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Members of Mount Zion Girl Scout Troop 3215 couldn't get enough of comfort dog, Payton, as PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn spoke with them about the importance of doing good works in the community during a meeting at Mount Zion Intermediate School May 7, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Handler Regan Deering bows her head with Chuck Williams as prayer requests for individuals with special needs are spoken during prayer time to end a PawPrint "Dog Church" service at Macon County Resources November 12, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Ramona Hochgraber shows her appreciation to comfort dog, Eli, as Judy Koshinski, left, and Jennifer Dahn of PawPrint Ministries react during a visit on Hochgraber's porch in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015. The ministry was performing disaster relief in Quincy, Illinois and decided to make a side trip to encourage Hochgraber after they were told she could benefit from seeing them because her husband had passed away a day earlier.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn enjoys having a photo taken for a television news website with PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs at a church shelter while performing disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries head trainer David Dodd shows founder Jennifer Dahn leash handling techniques first-hand as handler Rebecca Crites observes on during an training session at Evergreen Place Supportive Living October 14, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Jennifer Dahn and her comfort dog, Payton, listen to veteran Ted Kitchens during a PawPrint Ministries visit at Eagle Ridge of Decatur assisted living community April 16, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Members of Mount Zion Girl Scout Troop 3215 enjoy petting comfort dog, Payton, as PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn, middle, speaks about doing good works in the community during a meeting at Mount Zion Intermediate School May 7, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling From left, Regan Deering and Judy Koshinski of Pawprint Ministries sing along as Bob Kuhlmann volunteers to lead the group in singing "This Little Light of Mine" during the ministry's "Dog Church" for individuals with special needs at Macon Resources November 12, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Lutheran Early Response Team volunteer Annalisa Eden enjoys a break from clearing fallen trees from straight-line winds to play with PawPrint Ministries comfort dog, Eli, during the ministry's disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Handler Regan Deering gets a laugh from seeing her registered comfort/therapy dog, JJ, letting her tongue hang out while doing disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn shows a resident how she can get comfort dog, Payton, to smile for him during a visit at Keystone Meadows assisted living facility November 21, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn holds up a toy to get the dogs to focus in the photo booth area of the "Party for the Paws" fitness-focused fundraiser at LSA April 11, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A resident shows a photo of family members and family pets to PawPrint Ministries handler Regan Deering and her comfort dog, JJ, during a visit to Hickory Point Christian Village retirement community July 10, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Registered therapy/comfort dog, Eli, enjoys being petted while taking a break at the Party for the Paws fitness-focused fundraiser for PawPrint Ministries at LSA April 11, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Comfort dog, Payton, looks out an open window while handler Jennifer Dahn drives to their next destination after completing a PawPrint Ministries training session at Evergreen Place Supportive Living October 15, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Handler Regan Deering bows her head with her comfort dog, JJ, as Vice President and Handler Judy Koshinski prays during a PawPrint Ministries "Dog Church" service November 12, 2015. The organization holds the service to share their faith and their dogs with individuals with special needs at Macon Resources.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn gets a hug from Kaylynn Sullivan,4, while visiting her family in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015, as disaster response volunteers clear the damage from their yard caused by straight-line winds.
Herald-Review, Jim Bowling A resident shows PawPrint Ministries vice president Judy Koshinski his artwork while founder Jennifer Dahn visits with him at Eagle Ridge of Decatur assisted living community April 16, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Handler Regan Deering dances with her registered therapy/comfort dog, JJ, during the Party for the Paws fitness-focused fundraiser for PawPrint Ministries at LSA April 11, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn, left, Handler Rebecca Crites and Head Trainer David Dodd review footage of their comfort dog interactions with residents at Evergreen Place Supportive Living during training after the visit November 21, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn greets her grandparents Bob and Nancy Rauschek with comfort dog, Payton, while visiting residents at Keystone Meadows assisted living facility November 12, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Handler Regan Deering enjoys petting her registered therapy/comfort dog, JJ, at a church shelter before the two perform disaster relief work in Quincy, Ill., July 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Ross Burgener enjoys a relaxed visit with handler Judy Koshinski and her comfort dog, Eli, during a PawPrint Ministries visit with pre-kindergarten students at Kids-N-Fitness December 11, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling PawPrint Ministries Founder Jennifer Dahn shows affection to comfort dog, Eli, as Dog Handler Judy Koshinski shares encouragement with a resident at Keystone Meadows assisted living facility November 21, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Resident Maxine Critchelow enjoys eye contact from comfort dog, Eli, during a PawPrint Ministries visit with residents at Imboden Creek Living Center March 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Kaitlin Sinclair enjoys repeatedly hugging comfort dog, Eli, as Ellie Jones watches during a PawPrint Ministiries visit at Kids-N-Fitness December 11, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Registered therapy/comfort dog, Payton, enjoys a head rub from a resident at Mercy Creek Assisted Living in Normal, Ill., November 21, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Debbie's Dance Studio performers enjoy a visit with PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs as handlers and dogs mingle at the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk December 3, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A resident shows her affection for a PawPrint Ministries comfort dog during a visit at Imboden Creek Living Center March 18, 2015.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Registered therapy/comfort dog, Payton, anticipates a treat during a handler/dog training session at St. Paul's Lutheran Church December 3, 2014.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A resident enjoys an extended visit with a PawPrint Ministries comfort dog at Hickory Point Christian Village retirement community July 10, 2015.
