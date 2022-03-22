Watch now: Story has big paws to fill at PawPrint Ministries

DECATUR — Story is a little guy with a job to do.

“He's got big paws to fill,” said Jennifer Dahn, founder of PawPrint Ministries and Story's human mom. “Literally. Payton had huge paws.”

PawPrint Ministries is comfort dogs, who visit hospitals, nursing homes, schools, the library, Cancer Care Center, disasters, and anywhere someone might benefit from a furry friend with a wet nose. Payton, PawPrint's first dog, died unexpectedly a couple of weeks ago and Story, who like Payton is a golden retriever, will pick up the baton and carry on the tradition and Payton's story, which is where he got his name.

“He is going to carry on Payton's story in the community,” Dahn said. “He's eight weeks old and has already started training, learning how to be a comfort dog. It's lots of treats and positive reinforcement, and reinforcing the behaviors we want to see and lots of puppy snuggles. We hope that this Story will leave a lasting legacy on our community.”

The ministry has a wealth of dogs and volunteers who spend 12 to 18 months in training, learning to be calm and loving in any circumstances, Dahn said. First the dogs have to pass a temperament test to see if they're suited to being a comfort dog. Then, once that's been established by the training director, human and dog visit a wide variety of places and the dog is placed in every kind of situation he or she might encounter.

Dahn took Payton to the Illinois State Fair to visit veterans, for example, and there were Clydesdales there. Payton had never seen a Clydesdale and didn't know what to think, though he retained his good manners anyway. Teaching the comfort dogs to stay calm even when they're in new and possibly intimidating situations is a key component of training.

Low-key community visits can start before Story's training is complete, Dahn said. As soon as he's showing good behavior control, he can begin going to some places to learn as he works. PawPrint does the certification of comfort dogs and has a program of its own creation. Volunteers and their dogs put in a lot of hours, both in training and in serving the community, so it's a big commitment of time.

“His job will be to cheer people up when they're having a bad day,” Dahn said.

Unlike service dogs, who must be allowed into any place their human goes, comfort dogs have to be invited, she said. Rather than helping a person with everyday tasks, which is generally a service dog's job, comfort dogs are there to snuggle and be petted. Petting a service dog is forbidden, but petting a comfort dog is expected.

“Who doesn't love a puppy snuggle?” Dahn said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

