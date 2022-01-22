Watch now: Student ambassadors help Decatur school board see students' viewpoint

DECATUR — In the 2018-19 school year, then-Superintendent Paul Fregeau came up with an idea: add student ambassadors to the school board.

These students, after going through an application process and interviews, would sit in on board meetings and provide the pupils' perspective on issues, bring up topics important to their peers, and be the voice on young people. They can't sit in on closed executive sessions or vote. Teachers and counselors recommend students whom they think would be good candidates.

Two students from each high school are chosen through the process and they work out among themselves who will attend board meetings. Sometimes only one of them can attend; sometimes they all do. They meet with administrators monthly to discuss concerns and they take their jobs seriously.

MacArthur High School's representatives are Daniel Flores and Shakaria Selvy. Eisenhower's are Elizabeth Palagi and Sciler Treacy.

MacArthur High School senior Daniel Flores, the only sitting student ambassador to have served two years, said that stressing the positives as well as problems is important to him.

“I'd actually never heard of this until the summer break before junior year,” he said. “My English teacher sent me a form to apply for this. She thought I'd be a good person to apply for this.”

His role, he said, is to find out what students want and need and express those to the board. He also keeps track of things like sports and academic achievements and brings those up, too. There isn't enough focus on positivity, he said.

“I thought it'd be a fun job to do and I enjoy trying to make people happy,” he said. “I enjoy trying to make them live their best life and enjoy the atmosphere where they go to school and I thought this would be a good way to be able to do that.”

Because most of last year's board meetings and classes were held virtually, he seldom got to see board members or his fellow students in person, but he used the same technology to find out what students wanted him to say for them. Now that school is back in person, he can hear directly from fellow students. When they asked him to serve again this year, he considered it an honor.

“Especially this year, coming back from COVID, people had a lot of trouble with course work during COVID, and a lot of issues, internal and external,” he said.

In place in other districts

Similar student ambassador programs are in place in various districts across the country, from Naperville and Missoula, Montana, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Hayward, California. The Urbana school district recently created ambassador positions, which are in place in the Champaign district as well.

Sciler Treacy, a senior at Eisenhower High School, tends to get his information about what students are talking about by observation. He overhears conversations in the lunchroom and halls, and when a topic comes up regularly, he knows it's something the board should hear. One important thing for him is to make sure that LGBTQ students are represented. As president of Eisenhower's Gay-Straight Alliance, he can bring up those topics at board meetings.

One thing Sciler, Daniel and ambassador Elizabeth Palagi have done this year is bring to the board's attention the fights and unrest going on at the high schools.

All three attend meetings regularly and have not minced words about the problems in their schools. Students are late to class because they're delayed by scuffles in the hallways and many don't feel safe, Sciler told the board at several meetings. The student ambassadors have insisted the board address the issues and suggested several ways in which they could, including student ID badges and more security guards, and those changes are part of a "reset" the board announced this month that will be implemented in January after the winter break.

“I have no interest in government or anything like that when I leave high school,” Sciler said. “I do feel it's very important to set up for the future. Yes, I'm leaving next year and some of these changes that I'm advocating for this year, I'm not going to see, but I'm trying to set up for the kids who are going to be coming in, because they are the future. They're going to be the tomorrow after I leave, and I want to make sure people don't gloss over how important education is, and I like being able to be a voice for the students in my school and advocating for what they need to get that education is what's going to help us succeed in the future.”

'Give back to the community'

His hope, he said, is that he can contribute to not only making Eisenhower better for students, but the whole district and community, too.

“I want to be able to give back to the community,” Sciler said.

Elizabeth Palagi's counselor told her she was a perfect candidate for student ambassador because she was already active in speaking up for her fellow students.

She sees her role as similar to what she was already doing: making sure the board knows what's going on with students and making sure the students get the help they need.

“During COVID was specifically when I started getting into being more of a voice for my school,” said Elizabeth, an Eisenhower senior. “During my junior year, I spent a lot of time working with administration and I went to a few school board meetings to speak as someone in the community about things going on in my school that I didn't think were being seen or talked about.”

All four student ambassadors, including Shakaria Salvy, a MacArthur senior who wasn't available for an interview, are seniors this year, said district spokeswoman Maria Robertson, so next year the district will need four new ambassadors. School counselors can assist students who are interested in the application process.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

