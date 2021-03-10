Watch now: Student interns get on the job experience through Decatur's Inspired Futures

“I really hope they profit from it,” said Dr. Larry Baker, whose Northgate Clinic has been a regular participant in the internship program.

The pandemic made it more difficult to find business partners, said Leslie Risby, Innovative Programs coordinator, because restrictions kept many of them from allowing outsiders into their places of business. HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, for example, has always been one of the sites until this year, but restrictions made it impossible this year. Students make first, second and third choices for their placement and Risby tries to get them into their first choice.

“Our student participation was lower because of the virtual (learning) environment and the number of business partners was lower this year,” Risby said. “We had to adapt and we had a few business partners who were willing to let the students come on site if they were willing to follow the COVID guidelines.”

One of those was Dove Inc. and Homeward Bound, where Brianna Murray is learning about social work. Brianna, a senior at Eisenhower High School, is thinking about becoming a sign language interpreter.