Watch now: Student interns get on the job experience through Decatur's Inspired Futures

DECATUR — In a normal year, interns in Decatur Public Schools' Inspired Futures program would get lots of hands-on experience.
During a pandemic, though, that's not always possible.
“I just observe everything they do and I'm learning about being a vet technician or a veterinarian,” said Carson Williams, a senior at MacArthur High School, who is spending three afternoons a week at Northgate Pet Clinic. “Because of COVID, there are lots of restrictions about me touching the animals and everything, so right now all I can really do is observe.”
If not for the pandemic, said Practice Manager Becca Babar, he would be allowed to help comfort and restrain animals for procedures, for example, but they're making the best of the situation.
Carson, who is bound for the military after high school and then to college to learn to be a vet technician, said he's more convinced than ever that he wants to pursue that career.
Inspired Futures recruits seniors in high school to learn job skills and work as interns in local businesses. The program began six years ago and includes a class on soft skills such as being on time and dressing appropriately, and the on-the-job experience with business partners like Northgate Pet Clinic. The idea is not only to gain some work experience but to see what their field of interest is really like day-to-day.
“I really hope they profit from it,” said Dr. Larry Baker, whose Northgate Clinic has been a regular participant in the internship program.
The pandemic made it more difficult to find business partners, said Leslie Risby, Innovative Programs coordinator, because restrictions kept many of them from allowing outsiders into their places of business. HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, for example, has always been one of the sites until this year, but restrictions made it impossible this year. Students make first, second and third choices for their placement and Risby tries to get them into their first choice.
“Our student participation was lower because of the virtual (learning) environment and the number of business partners was lower this year,” Risby said. “We had to adapt and we had a few business partners who were willing to let the students come on site if they were willing to follow the COVID guidelines.”
One of those was Dove Inc. and Homeward Bound, where Brianna Murray is learning about social work. Brianna, a senior at Eisenhower High School, is thinking about becoming a sign language interpreter.
“I thought this would be good exposure into the whole system and how to operate in the social work system,” she said. “Whenever I help out with the people that I shadow, the outreach consultants, it helps me. I have conversations with people and ask them questions, and help them fill out applications to give them access to these options that they didn't have before. It helps me see how they can be helped and how people can find that help.”
Having a young person's perspective is also useful to Homeward Bound, said Executive Director Darsonya Switzer.
“We work with individuals and families in the community who are homeless,” Switzer said. “Sometimes younger individuals may not understand the impact and how homelessness affects the entire system as far as health care, employment, being able to maintain jobs and how it affects children.”
Children who are homeless have specific challenges and having a student intern, Switzer said, helps give the adults at Homeward Bound a young person's perspective on meeting those challenges, and gives Brianna information she can share with her peers at school, to make them more aware as well. Maintaining grades and participating in activities like sports are both more difficult for a homeless student.
“Being able to bring a student in to work alongside the team, who are boots-on-the-ground people, she gets to see that as individuals come to the door, what their situations are and what we do to help them address those situations,” Switzer said. “It helps break down some of that stigma that may be attached to it, and help understand more social justice and the social impact of some things.”
