Watch now: Student numbers down in Decatur schools

DECATUR – With Decatur Public Schools fully virtual until at least Nov. 13, the Decatur school board on Tuesday heard an update about how the first weeks of school have gone.
As of Sept. 21, 97.1% of students expected to register for school had done so, and all building administrators were sent a list of students who had not registered. The district counted 8,563 students, down from 8,841 last year.
Dennis School saw the greatest building increase in student numbers at the elementary level due to changes in boundaries and the opening of a second campus for that program at the former French Academy building, allowing more of the students within the boundary to attend Dennis.
French has moved its program to the former Enterprise building, where it is now known as American Dreamers STEM Academy. The two Montessori programs at Garfield and Enterprise have combined into Montessori Academy for Peace at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building. Durfee Magnet School closed permanently at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Four schools have classrooms with more students than the cap of 24 students in grades K-2 and 27 students in grades 3-6, but Student Services Director Lawrence Trimble said due to the virtual learning environment, no staffing changes have been made as they would have in normal circumstances.
"We are working on an update that will give a trigger number on when we move students and move back to the pod concept," Trimble said. The pod concept allows students to be moved from one building to another in buildings grouped in geographical pods when a classroom is over the limit.
There are 36 staff vacancies in regular education and cross categorical special education positions, down from 61 last year at the same time.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase said the district will announce on Oct. 30 what the plan is for the second half of the second quarter, and families are asked to log into Skyward to indicate their preference if a hybrid option of in-person and remote learning is possible by then.
In action items, the board approved the 2020-21 budget with changes made from the tentative budget including:
- Reduced overstated instructional staffing costs (teachers and teaching assistants) in the Education Fund
- Update building budgets in the Education Fund to reflect current enrollment numbers
- Reduced the technology budget in the Education Fund by $400,000 to offset purchases better suited to be paid from the CARES Act
- Added a budget for Athletics at American Dreamers that was overlooked
- Included wages for the Athletic manager in the Education Fund
- Reduced the budgeted Teachers Retirement System penalties as there are limited known expenditures
- Updated the food service budget in the Education Fund to reflect reserves budgeted for the BOLD Facility Plan projects
- The tuition payment to Macon-Piatt Special Education was reduced to reflect a the carryover of revenue from the prior year as well as an increase in grant funding
- Reduced the Transportation fund by about $1.2 million as there are no services currently being provided
- Reduced the Operations and Maintenance Fund (Buildings and Grounds) by $1 million, removing the fund previously included to address roof needs which will be paid from the Capital Projects Fund
- Corrected the mapping for Tort expenses that were not being picked up in the state budget due to changes in the Illinois Program Accounting Manual for tort expenses
