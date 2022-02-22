Watch now: Student teachers meet alumni for mock interviews at Millikin University

DECATUR – Jessica McBride is student-teaching in first grade and is hoping she can find a position teaching that grade when she graduates.

The early-childhood education major at Millikin University participated in the annual mock interview event with Millikin alumni who are now principals and superintendents in the area and is feeling confident.

“It's just like conversations with them,” she said. “Prepping us for real interviews when we walk out into the field. It's actually been a really good experience. They ask some tough questions, but they've been giving us really good feedback on our answers and allowing us to ask them questions, too.”

The Decatur native would like to stay in the area, she said, because she has a husband and children to consider before looking further afield, but if a good fit comes along, she'd be open to considering it.

The mock interviews have been held annually for about 10 years, said Chris Cunnings, director of the school of education.

“The unique thing about this event, and I don't think a lot of schools do it, is it allows us to bring back our successful alumni, those who went out to be teachers and have become administrators, an opportunity to come back and talk to the next generation of teachers and help them prepare for the job interview process, for success as a first-year teacher, some tips of the trade that maybe they didn't get in their classes at Millikin University, a more practical look at the profession,” he said.

The event begins with a panel discussion by the alumni, who talk about the challenges and rewards of their chosen profession, and provide some of those tips and tricks Cunnings referred to that will help make those first months go more smoothly. Then the administrators meet with the Millikin students in small groups for about 15 minutes at a time, conduct mock interviews, and give the students some ideas to improve their interview skills. The students also bring their resumes and contact information to give to the administrators so they'll be a step ahead when it comes to applying for positions in those districts.

“I think this experience is very helpful because it gives us experience with actual teachers and administrators that are from (the area) and from Millikin,” said Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville. “And it gives us experience doing interviews, so I think it's wonderful for advice and experience.”

This year the fewest administrators were able to come in Cunnings' recollection, partly due to pandemic concerns and issues in their own districts keeping them from having the time, but there were 43 students, which is the largest number of students he can recall. He hopes to have more of a balance next year.

“It's a good problem to have,” he said. “It's a great problem when we're producing this number of teacher candidates, especially when there's a lot of job openings and a need for teachers.”

Okaw Valley Superintendent Kent Stauder said he was pleased by the quality of the students.

“The questions they're asking me is what am I looking for in a new teacher,” Stauder said. “I tell them I'm looking for someone who's a great asset to the district, a great employee willing to learn, willing to ask questions, and to be a good face of the district, and everybody I've interviewed has that. They've been excellent.”

Johns Hill Magnet School Principal Rob Prange has been to several of the mock interview events, and he said he noticed that the students this year were well-prepared. With a shortage of teachers still an issue in Illinois, well-prepared new teachers will have no trouble finding a job.

“They've done really well with the practice interview questions and I'm excited for them,” Prange said. “They've got a lot of opportunity to kind of pick and choose the jobs they want and hopefully we can get some of them in (Decatur Public Schools).”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.