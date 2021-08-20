Watch now: Students evacuated after fire department called to Muffley School

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Students were evacuated after the Decatur Fire Department was called to Muffley School on Friday morning.

Two engines and a command unit were outside the building. Decatur Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Todd Covault said there was a trash can fire in a basement bathroom, allegedly set by a student.

Principal Stephanie Morgan-Harris put out the fire and evacuated students and staff according to building protocol.

There was no significant damage as a result of the fire, other than smoke in the basement, Covault said. No classes will be held in that area until it's cleared. No one was injured and students and staff have returned to the building, he said. Dismissal will be at the normal time.

