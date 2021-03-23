Watch now: Students return to Decatur classrooms for first time in over a year

She sent a text to her mother, Krystal Johnson, a cartoon of herself smiling at her desk.

First-year teachers were a special concern of Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and he made a point of visiting those classrooms on his morning rounds to offer assistance if needed, but they were doing fine, he said.

“They were doing good, doing the simultaneous teaching of students virtual and in person, using their Apple TVs just like we had practiced,” Dase said. “It's like taking that first step forward. I was telling everybody, this is a historical day for all of us. DPS has never done any of this.”

Of course, there were a few “hiccups,” he said, but most of that was problems with technology. Last week, a lot of people had to update passwords, and there were some difficulties with connecting. Most buildings also had meetings after classes dismissed to discuss how the morning routines had gone and where they could improve them. Students all have to be certified symptom-free and their temperatures taken before they come inside, and Dase took a few temperatures himself, he said, but overall, the day went smoothly.

One of those first-year teachers is Carissa Craven at American Dreamer STEM Academy.

