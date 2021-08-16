Watch now: Students, staff kick off new year in new building at Johns Hill in Decatur

DECATUR – The first day of school is always a bit chaotic, but when the students are coming to a brand-new building for the first time, a tour has to be top of the schedule.

Monday was opening day for Decatur Public Schools, with Johns Hill Magnet School students arriving to a new building, many of them gazing around them wide-eyed.

After more than a year of virtual learning, other than a few weeks in person and part time at the end of last year, students are ready to be in the classroom together full time. Decatur schools, and other Illinois schools, will be back to regular schedules this year with kids in buildings five days a week.

“We are so excited to have our students back in person five days a week," said Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams. "The first day of school is always full of nerves and anticipation. This year there’s the added excitement of returning to see students and classmates who haven’t all been together in more than a year and a half. We do know we had a few bumps along the way today, with learning new buildings and bus routes. But our students, parents, and staff did an amazing job of rolling with the changes and getting a new school year off to a great start.”

“Being back to school feels pretty good, better than usual,” said Shehab Qatoum, an eighth-grader. “I felt like online learning was, I forgot how to schedule stuff. Wake up in the morning and be electronic all day. Being in a new building feels pretty good, I like it.”

“I missed everybody,” said Brylan Woods, also in eighth grade. “I get to see my friends and it's so fun. I can't wait to explore the building with them.”

Middle school students gathered in the gym and elementary students in the auditorium at Johns Hill on Monday to meet up with their teachers and take tours. Groups of students ranged throughout the building, with teachers pointing out features, helping them learn their way around, and getting everyone acquainted with each other again.

“You have the best view,” said Kathy Balamos Ganley to her art students as she showed them their new classroom, with two walls made entirely of glass, offering a panoramic view of the school grounds. With two art teachers this year, music, theater and dance among the class offerings, Johns Hill will be able to fulfill its mission of being the district's fine arts school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Construction is not quite complete, said Principal Rob Prange. Floors have not yet been polished and the grounds still need work, among other things, but the school is fully functional. Construction will continue after school hours, when workers will come in to finish up after the kids have gone for the day.

Parents were given directions on how to get in the drop-off and pick-up zone and a long line of cars came through early Monday morning to let kids off.

“We had construction right up until the last minute,” Prange said.

A lot more parents than usual accompanied their kids into the building, where staff waited to give directions and bagged breakfasts were handed to every student who wanted one.

“I think everybody's excited,” Prange said. “Kids were excited to see the new building and it was a good start in that regard.”

“It was fantastic to see the kids and feel their excitement about being here, and the parents, as well,” said Assistant Principal Michelle Bonebrake. “I was more worried about the parents releasing the kids to come to school than I was about the kids, because I knew the kids were going to be fine.”

One thing that isn't finished yet is lockers, whose arrival was delayed by supply and demand issues, so kids had to stash their new supplies in their homerooms or carry them with them.

“The building is so crisp and clean and it's such a cool experience to start a new year in a new building,” Bonebrake said.

Seventh-grader Hana Renfro said she thought it was going to be an interesting day.

“At least we have a new building and air-conditioning,” she said. “It is good to be back.”

“It's a lot different from the old building, that was very old and tons of stairs, and kind of falling apart,” said Ari Ingle, also a seventh-grader. “This is really nice and modern, and it's going to take a long time to get used to, because I've been in that old building since I was four. I'm excited but also a little scared for learning my way around.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.