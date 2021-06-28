Watch now: Summit addresses goals for Decatur Peace Hub

DECATUR — Dwayne Bryant didn't mince words when he spoke at the Peace Summit held at The Salvation Army on Monday.

“American is too dumb for its own good,” he said, after showing the attendees the statistics for screen time in the United States. African-Americans spend an average of seven hours a day using social media and watching TV; whites, five hours.

Black males, he said, read far fewer books than any other group and are more likely, as students, to fall behind. The reason, he said, is that they don't see adult Black males reading, and kids pay far more attention to what adults in their lives do than they do to what they say.

“What I do speaks so loudly that no one can hear what I say,” Bryant said.

The Peace Summit is the first of what organizers hope will be quarterly meetings to address issues in Decatur with action, said Keyria Rodgers. She is director of Millikin University’s Criminal Justice Department, instructor of criminal justice, director of the Teen Justice Diversion Program, grant administrator for Adult Redeploy Illinois, and a member of several boards including Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.

“This is the introduction to the Decatur Peace Hub,” she said. “This is about identifying ways to figure out what it is that Decatur needs and what are we missing?”

The partnership of Millikin University, the Global Restorative Justice Partnership and The Salvation Army, sponsored by Illinois Humanities, will form a core group with three main things to focus on, at least at first: police and the community; community and support groups to fill needs such as mental health resources; and youth and community, that will include a youth council and safe places to gather. The three goals are the result of brainstorming sessions held on Monday.

“I think everybody's sick and tired of going to summits where you meet and feel good for the day and then that's it,” she said.

Deloyde Sanders' group came up with the idea for a youth city council who could advise the Decatur City Council on youth concerns and needs, while Nichole Hill's group said adult mentors are needed for young people.

“Instead of 'us' vs. 'them,' it needs to be 'us,' ” said Nichole, 14. “It needs to be 'we,' the community as a whole.”

Bryant is an author and speaker who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show, hosted the Unity Breakfast for former President Obama's Presidential Library and is CEO of Inner Vision International. His particular area of expertise is law enforcement and community relations, and to illustrate that, he asked a group of young people who were there to act as if they were hanging out after school. He played the role of a police officer who had received a report to be on the lookout for a “large Black male wearing a blue shirt.” He stopped the group and patted down one of the young men, taller than the others and wearing a blue shirt. The young man pushed his hands away, reflexively, and Bryant told the gathering that the youngsters had no way of knowing the officer had received that report, and the officer didn't explain, but their reactions to being stopped, questioned, and searched were often the catalyst for escalating conflict between citizens and police.

When he asked the people in the audience if the officer had the right to pat down the young man, nearly all said “no,” but he said under the law, he actually did.

“Officers know the law,” he said, “and you, young, beautiful people, don't.”

Generational cycles have to be broken, Bryant said, and people of all races need to break unhealthy habits and work together to solve conflicts.

“Will we take these lessons and harness the power and keep them, or will we go back to our divisions?” he said.

