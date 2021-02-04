Watch now: Susie had a little lamb, and Sassy had three: Ag Academy students experienced their births

DECATUR — Susie had a little trouble giving birth to her baby, Vivian.

On the same night, Sassy gave birth to triplets: Esme, Benedict and Louise. Three lambs is a lot, though not entirely unusual. The sheep are part of the Living Science Farm on the grounds of American Dreamers STEM Academy, and are cared for by students in Decatur Public School's Dwayne Andreas Ag Academy.

“I sort of helped,” said Trinity Delgado, a sophomore at MacArthur High School. “I mostly watched, to get the experience of it. When Susie was giving birth, the baby was huge and she wasn't dilated enough, so it was hard to get (the lamb) out. They had to pull her out because she was so big.”

That task was handled by Kacey Reinholtz, the adviser to ag students at both Eisenhower and MacArthur, and Melissa McMillan, the wife of ag teacher Seth McMillan, who has experience in helping nanny goats give birth and knew what to do.