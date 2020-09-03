Watch now: Sweet on bees: Argenta couple rescues colony left homeless by storm

When a hive gets too numerous, some of the bees will migrate elsewhere and create a new queen, which is done by making “royal jelly” and feeding it to the chosen bee, who then transforms into a queen. Only the queen lays eggs. The other bees often have very short, hard lives because they work constantly making honeycombs and honey from the pollen they collect.

Each hive has its own personality, also, Tammy Allen said.

“That one's mean,” she said with a chuckle, pointing to one across the field from the rescued hive. “They want to sting you.”

Even when she just passes it while mowing, she said, the bees come after her. The rescued bees are fairly calm, and when they have to open the top of the hive to feed them or check on them, the bees usually ignore them.

Beginning beekeeping can be expensive. You can order bees through the mail, which are delivered in a box, with the queen in a separate container. The cost for the bees and the hive to get started can be several hundred dollars.