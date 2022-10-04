Watch now: Taylorville High School teacher wins national award

TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville High School building trades teacher Matt Blomquist knew something exciting was about to happen when he saw the school’s media class show up to his class job site.

They were followed by the principal, his wife, brother, parents and other media outlets.

“I knew what was going on,” he said. “Today is the morning.”

On Tuesday, Blomquist was surprised with the announcement he was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. The prizes, which included $50,000 and a tool chest, were presented to Blomquist in front of his students and others in his life.

Blomquist has applied for the award in the past. He knew to be watching for the Harbor Freight’s announcement in October.

“This is my third year applying, second year being a finalist, and finally winning,” he said. “It is not an easy one to win.”

Blomquist’s students, however, were unaware of the award and their teacher’s hopes of winning.

Owen Morgan and Seth Hughes are upperclassmen working at the current site. “We had no clue any of this was going to go on today,” Owen said.

The media students have visited the construction sites in the past for their own school projects. “Then I saw a big, old check,” Seth said.

Michelle Rosa, district manager for Harbor Freight Tools, presented Blomquist with his Harbor Freight Tools for Schools’ prizes. According to Rosa, the application convinced the company that Blomquist deserved the award. “It’s no small achievement,” she said.

More than 750 applications from across the country were submitted. “He was chosen as one of 20 winners,” Rosa said.

Judges included industry experts in education, civic leadership and philanthropy. Other winning teachers came from trades careers such as automotive, construction, carpentry, industrial technology, welding, agricultural mechanics and machining.

The majority of the prize money, $35,000, will fund the building trades program. Blomquist is free to use the remainder of the funds for himself. “This will do a lot for us,” he said.

Although he had just found out he had won the award, Blomquist had a list of uses for the funds which includes marketing items, student rewards, class trips and special projects. The trades program will hopefully be able to use the funds during the next few years.

“Some of it is fun things,” he said. “But specialty tools, equipment. We are very fortunate that we do get donations from other companies.”

Blomquist began teaching at Taylorville High School six years ago after he taught the construction occupations certificate class at the local prison for Lake Land College.

The high school’s current class project, refurbishing of a house on Vandeveer Street in Taylorville, was started more than a year ago and expected to be finished and ready to be sold by next semester. “This is our 28th house in the program since 1969,” Blomquist said.

Taylorville students are taught the basics of construction, including tools, materials, and rules, before they are placed on a site to get hands-on training. Convincing the students to sign up for the class is easy, Blomquist said.

“It’s not a hard sell,” he said. “We have plenty of kids who want to try and do it.”

Blomquist has been approached by companies throughout the country who’ve found out about his trades students and their experiences, which includes electrical, welding and contracting.

“You can show up and be an asset on the job site,” Blomquist said. “It shows that what they are doing is appreciated, too.”