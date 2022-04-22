Watch now: Teacher dismissed from Our Lady of Lourdes for her gay marriage

DECATUR – When Sue Fustin was asked to apply for an open teaching position at Our Lady of Lourdes School, she didn't realize that down the road, her marriage to another woman would be an issue.

“I met with the principal and she said, 'I need a science teacher. I haven't had a science teacher in two years,'” Fustin said. “I said I would love to do that. I love teaching. And I said, 'Will the marriage of Deb (Rainey) and I interfere with that at this school?'”

Fustin said the principal told her that her personal life was her own business. She interviewed again with the Rev. Michael Friedel, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and Principal Theresa Bowser, and all the questions were about her professional experience and abilities. No one asked about her personal life.

“If they had (asked), I would have answered truthfully,” Fustin said.

Yet Fustin was dismissed on March 22, and the reason cited was her marriage, which she was told violated the terms of her contract and Catholic doctrine. She has received a significant number of texts and emails of support from Lourdes families and families and former colleagues from her days teaching in public schools.

She began work at the end of October 2021 and taught until March, when a parent found a wedding photo of Fustin and Rainey online and showed it to Friedel. On March 18, Bowser told her she would not be employed again for the 2022-23 school year.

Fustin said she emailed the priest and asked for him to meet with her and Rainey but got no response. On March 22, she was asked to stay after school for a meeting with the Diocese of Springfield's attorney, director of human services, and Friedel, and was told she was dismissed effective immediately.

Friedel referred all questions about Fustin's employment to the diocese. Though the diocese will not address the specific employment and termination of Fustin, spokesman Andrew Hansen said parochial schools are within their rights under the First Amendment provision of non-interference in church matters by the government, and under Supreme Court rulings, to require staff members to adhere to church doctrines, even those who are not of the same faith.

“Teachers in our Catholic schools are ministers of the Church, and the first mission of our schools is faith formation,” Hansen said. “Courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have consistently affirmed that teachers who teach in Catholic schools are ministers of the Church, and the Church's right to hire or terminate a teacher's contract based on religious matters is protected by the First Amendment. Teachers who teach in Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois do not have to be Catholic.”

Fustin is a United Methodist, and one of the things she liked about teaching in parochial school, she said, was that she could and did pray with her students daily. She was free to talk about faith in God and point out, in the science classes she taught, how amazing God's creation is.

“I honestly felt really good about that,” she said. “Because I could pray in school. I believe in God. I'm a Christian person. So that was refreshing.”

She did not discuss her personal life with students, she said. She had no photo of Rainey on display, never mentioned her marriage and, when students asked her where she lived, joked that she commuted from Chicago daily.

During school Mass, she participated in the service as much as possible, refraining from taking Communion because she's not Catholic, but participating in other aspects of the service.

And while she said she respects others' beliefs, even when she doesn't agree with them, her issue is that they had no complaints about her teaching. If they'd told her up front that her marriage would be unacceptable for a teacher at a Catholic school, she wouldn't have taken the job.

“She really didn't want to teach again,” Rainey said. “When she retired from (Argenta-Oreana schools), she taught a little bit at Millikin (University), but she really didn't want to teach again, and she was kind of apprehensive when they called her, but she said that's what she used to do. She taught science and she loved it. Absolutely loved it. She came to life (while she was teaching).”

For now, Fustin said, she plans to relax and heal before deciding what to do next.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

