Watch now: Teaching assistants contract approved by Decatur Board of Education

There were difficult issues to work through and COVID-19 didn't help, he added.

Paula Busboom, who was president of DFTA until her retirement in June, was part of negotiations until then and missed only the final session where the agreement was reached, which she called “bittersweet.” She said she's glad they have a contract, but some of the provisions, such as the loss of the Reduction in Force language, are a loss for the union.

In the previous contract, she said, DFTA had the same language for reduction in force that the teachers have: the district would give a minimum of 30 days' notice to union members and reductions would occur only once a year, at the end of the school year. With the new contract, that language is lost. A member of the union can have their job eliminated with no notice at any time now, she said.

“The way this reads now, for example: say I'm a special ed (teaching) assistant and we lost three students out of my classroom and they don't need me anymore, but I'm high in seniority, so whoever the person is who's lowest (in seniority) in special ed gets RIF'd and I'm going to slide down and take their job,” Busboom said.