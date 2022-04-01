Watch now: The new Eastern Illinois University logo is a joke

CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University did not forget April Fool's Day.

Every year, the university staff thinks of a gag, and this year it was a new logo.

“There's this viral Tik Tok designer, Emily Zugay, who does designs,” said Christy Kilgore, director of marketing and communications. “I was inspired by her because they're very funny. I recruited Lucas Lower, a developer at our office. He's the youngest member of our team, and we recruited him to be on camera. He's only 23. We said we need to find a student that can do this, and then we said, 'Let's get Lucas.' He did such a good job being goofy and awkward.”

The logo includes a generic cartoon castle to replace historic Old Main, a cell phone, a wide-eyed black cat with a knife and fork in its paws and the words "Your parents don't live here!" The QR code takes you to a YouTube video of the song "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

And "Eastern IlliNOISE University!" is flowing across the image.

Almost everyone who saw the “new” logo realized it was an April Fool's joke, Kilgore said, with a couple of exceptions who were soon set straight, and a student who planning to come to Eastern in the fall but is still in high school, shared it on Instagram and said he loves that this is where he's going to college.

“It's a nice moment of levity and fun for the campus community,” Kilgore said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.