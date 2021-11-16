Watch now: The story behind the light show at Johns Hill Magnet School

DECATUR — If you drive past Johns Hill Magnet School at night, you might notice the colored lights bathing the white façade of the building.

“It was kind of a surprise feature for me,” said Principal Rob Prange. “It's been a few weeks they've had them functional so it's exciting to see.”

The staff is still figuring out all the things the system can do, he said. For Halloween, they bathed the building in orange.

“We get a lot of comments from students and people who live nearby,” Prange said.

The light show is similar to that at the iconic Staley Office Building at 2200 E. Eldorado St., where the facade is illuminated depending on the season by owner Tate & Lyle.

The new Johns Hill opened this academic year and includes a 683-seat auditorium, massive gym and a slew of modern amenities. A 1928 school on the site was razed.

The exterior illumination bathes the building in the school's colors of red, white and blue.

Prange said he hopes they can use the different colors to mark various holidays and, because so many cultures are represented at Johns Hill, they could honor all of them once they get used to using the feature.

It was a bit of a surprise to him and to Covault because the specifications for the building were created while former Assistant Superintendent Fred Bouchard, who is no longer with the district, was part of the administration's team. Prange said he saw the track in the ground and assumed it was part of the exterior lighting, but was pleasantly surprised to find out about the colored lights.

“We would like to try to work with maybe our (Parent-Teacher Organization) and our students and see try to meet what people think we should be doing,” Prange said. “We want to be sensitive to all the different cultures here, and at first keep it simple. Is this something we can program ahead of time or do we go in and manually change it?”

Chief Operational Officer for Decatur Public Schools Todd Covault said that because the lights are LEDs, they cost very little to operate, and because the building has a white exterior, unlike the rest of the district's buildings, the LED lights are effective.

“It's kind of a cool feature,” Covault said. “(The building) is up on the hill, and it can be seen from various places. People kind of put in in the perspective of driving by (the Tate & Lyle office building) at night when it's lit up with different colors.”

