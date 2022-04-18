Watch now: There will be music in the air this summer at Millikin

DECATUR — The tuba is a fun instrument to play. Just ask 14-year-old Samuel Sweeley.

The St. Teresa High School student has found an interest in playing the large brass instrument.

“The only instruments I was good at was either the trombone or the tuba,” he said. “I ended up going with the tuba because of Veggie Tales." The animated children’s program features a tuba in the theme song.

After studying the list of Millikin University’s Community Arts Academy classes, Samuel expects to keep the musical motivation going through the summer.

“They have a concert band camp,” he said with a bit of excitement.

Samuel’s mother has sent her son to private music lessons since the family recently arrived in Decatur from Texas, where marching bands are important to schools.

“We were really worried about how we were going to get that exposure to him,” she said. “Millikin has been a godsend.”

“And I come here to get better,” Samuel said.

The Millikin Community Arts Academy is a summer program allowing people of all ages to learn more about various creative arts from professionals. Classes include recording workshops, creative writing camps, choir and band camps, and classes featuring various instruments.

The program merged with Millikin’s preparatory department, according to the program’s director Marie Jagger-Taylor. “Our mission of the MCAA is to foster an appreciation of and participation of the arts while instilling a lifelong love and enjoyment of the arts,” she said.

The preparatory department has been available to the public for more than 100 years, Jagger-Taylor said. “And we still do the private lessons,” she said.

Millikin Community Arts Academy To learn more about each class offered at the Millikin Community Arts Academy summer camps, visit millikin.edu/summer-camps.

Other lessons grew to include group violin and cello lessons, as well as a ukulele and guitar ensembles.

The instructors now want to provide lessons for all members of the community. They are partnering with other organizations, such as the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Area Arts Council, to schedule more options. “What can we do that might be able to complement programs that are already there,” Jagger-Taylor said about the summer programs.

The MCAA opportunities are designed to give a perspective on a subject as well as provide a glimpse of the Millikin campus.

In the past, summer time at Millikin has been filled with students for the Summer Sings summer camp and Rap U camp. Both will return this summer. “This is the first year we’re offering so many camps as well as resident commuter camps,” Jagger-Taylor said.

“There is something going on almost every week in June and July,” said Assistant Director Braun Sheets. “While it’s an expansion, this is the first time we’ve taken everything and put it under one umbrella.”

Millikin instructor Christine Smith teaches the young singers the art of performing. During the school year, she teaches the Dolce Choir for kindergarten through second grader, and Cantabile Choir for third through fifth grader. Her work with youth will continue for the MCAA camps. Summer Sings Millikin Children’s Choir will feature “Around the World in Five Days.”

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

“We’ll be doing a lot of songs from different countries, and activities from different countries as well,” Smith said.

Most of the camps end with a performance or a presentation.

MCAA instructors are award-winning professionals in their field, such as Kevin Guarnieri, technical director of Millitrax and recording engineer, and Stephen Frech, an English professor and poet. “The people that we have leading these camps, we don’t spout them enough,” Jagger-Taylor said.

Millikin alumni, who work professionally in their field of study, are also returning to teach during the summer camps. “They’re learning,” Jagger-Taylor said about the summer camp students. “But they’re also seeing that here’s someone from Millikin University that’s making it.”

“We can make those connections with the students and those people,” Sheets said. “It’s a giant networking thing.”

Keeping the arts alive is important to the directors and instructors, who were once taking part in similar camps and workshops, they said. “And they’re where they’re at now,” Sheets said. “They can bridge that gap. It’s not a stretch. You can do it.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.