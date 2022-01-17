Watch now: These Decatur Christian School students want to build the best bot

FORSYTH — The robot built by DCS MechWarriors moved around the playing field, accompanied by a lot of shouting from the students on the team.

The Decatur Christian School students are practicing for an upcoming tournament that's part of FIRST Tech Challenge, a national program bringing students in grades 7-12 together to design, build and program a robot for competitions held at local, regional, state and national levels. No prior experience is necessary, but most of the young people have an interest in math, science, engineering and of course, competition.

The requirements of the games change annually. Decatur Christian has had significant success already, and made it to state-level competition twice before. This year, they're first in their league of 20 teams, and sixth in the state among 147 teams.

“We have a kickoff in early September, and the new game comes out, and we're supposed to design a robot for that game,” said Decatur Christian's coach, Joe Braun. “When we started the year, we had a robot that we gave to another team that helped them get started. We have a beta bot, that's our prototype, so we started with that.”

The beta bot went to the first competition but of course, students have refined the design and components several times and it's been replaced by a different competition robot. The robot must perform parts of the game autonomously, and in other portions, the students can use controllers. The big points come from the robot performing the autonomous challenge well, said Sam Hahn, a junior, who designed and built many of the components with his twin brother, Noah, and because they came up with some good ideas, like magnets on each side of the bot that perform mirror functions in case one ceases to work, and sensors that allow the robot to make its own course corrections, they've done well in the competitions so far this year. The next will be held at their school on Jan. 22.

“We put the new pieces on (the beta bot) so we can test them, and then we don't have to worry about breaking this bot, which is competition ready,” said Jonathan Austin, a senior, who is the main programmer. He hopes to have a career in software design, and like many of the other students, is gaining valuable experience for a future career while also having fun.

“That way we always have one to design on and one to use for competition,” Noah said.

The students love to talk about the intricacies of the technology and how they solved problems and created their robots, and if you're not an engineer, it might be difficult to follow, but they aren't afraid to try innovative solutions and figure it all out.

When Decatur Christian's first robotics team formed several years ago, they lacked a lot of the equipment and resources they have now, Braun said, but now students begin to learn coding in junior high, and the school boasts its own 3D printer to make parts and a CNC (computer numerically controlled) machine for fine-tuning parts that need adjustment. Much of Jonathan's programming and coding knowledge was gained through trial and error and from the internet, where other FIRST Tech teams share information, hints and tricks generously with each other, he said.

And that's one of the things that makes FIRST Tech attractive, said Tyler Moore, a senior, who uses a wheelchair. He can compete right along with everyone else because brain power is the key ingredient in these games, he said.

“I'm disabled, but the other kids don't treat me any differently,” Tyler said.

That attitude of helping each other and friendly competition is one of the most important aspects of FIRST Tech, said Sara Kovalcik, an eighth-grader who competed in FIRST Lego League, the robotics competition for younger students. She just moved up into FIRST Tech this year.

In the competitions, two teams might be assigned to compete on the same side in one heat, and the next one, paired with a team that they competed against in a previous heat. It's not unusual for teams to help each other with spare parts or advice when a robot breaks down, and they often do. Winning is important, but good sportsmanship and a good attitude are more important.

“The FTC community is very helpful with each other,” Jonathan said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

