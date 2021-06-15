Watch now: Thinkwell Maker Camp introduces young people to problem-solving, technology

DECATUR — The gravity on Mars is about a third of Earth's, so if you were to hit a ball on Mars, it would go about three times as far.

Matthew Long, 12, and T.J. Olivign, 13, figured that out during the Thinkwell makers' camp at Richland Community College this week.

“It's just an equation,” T.J. said. “We looked up the formula and I did all the math, and we wrote everything down and made it so we can plug in angle, force, and gravity that will work on any planet.”

That kind of curiosity is what the Thinkwell camp is all about, said Jesse Blunt, who created the camp with financial assistance from Richland, Richland Community College Foundation and the Community Foundation of Macon County.

When Speakeasy Records & Oddities, River Coffee Co. and Tried & True Tattoo burned in April 2019, Blunt decided that it was time he pursued the technology vocation that he'd been thinking about. He still does tattoos, he said, but for a small clientele instead of having a storefront as he did before the fire. And Thinkwell gives him something to share with and pass on to his children, which the tattoo shop did not.

“The camp is a week-long, junior-high age, immersive experience,” he said. “it is designed to teach the kids about technology and the future of work. We focus on three primary areas: problem-solving, where they're given a series of challenges and tasks; crisis response, which is something we reacted to during the pandemic, when things don't necessarily have a solution, but they still need to get up and we still need to work toward something; and then mental wellness is the third pillar, where no matter what we're doing, we need to be making sure that we're taking care of ourselves, looking around and trying to help others.”

One way to respond to a crisis like COVID-19, Blunt said, was a project to create face shields in May 2020. It's that kind of creativity and ability to respond quickly to a need that Thinkwell was founded on.

All those pillars tied into the future of technology and the workplace, he said. They began by making “fun” things, and transitioned into using technology to make tools.

In one room, kids are studying historical photos that show people farming with horses and using coal for powering machines and trains. The idea, Blunt said, was for the kids to think about how things we use today might have consequences years from now, and to help them look to the future. In another room, the kids were using 3D printers and virtual reality goggles and comparing them to a manual Underwood typewriter, to use one example. That typewriter, which Blunt found in a pile of castoffs in his grandfather's garage, was once the very latest thing, and the kids were fascinated by it.

“I'm interested in a lot of the things we're doing here,” Matthew said, “but I kept gravitating to the typewriter. I can type on it faster than I can on my computer keyboard.”

One day, Blunt said, the technology the children are using at the camp will be as archaic to kids of the future as that typewriter is to these kids.

He hopes to secure a space in downtown Decatur to create a permanent Maker Space, where they can offer classes and places for young people to learn to use what he calls “the five Cs”: courage, care, creativity, commitment and community. Those are the qualities that make a “maker,” and he wants to encourage that, he said.

This week is for sixth-graders, next week for seventh, and the third week for eighth, and in the fourth week, Blunt said, he'll be hosting kids from the Juvenile Re-Deploy Initiative, which helps teenagers who have been in trouble get back on track. A group of 10 to 15 people have worked since September planning the camp and collecting materials, buying some things, like the 3D printers, with grant money.

The virtual reality goggles, which Blunt's son, Henry, was using, can be useful for video games but also in business applications for training.

“It's like a headset, but it's like real world,” said Henry, 12. “It's real-looking and it's fun to do.”

