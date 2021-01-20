Watch now: 'This is historical': LSA students share thoughts on Biden's inauguration

“The fact that we're still able to do all of this in the middle of pandemic is really, really nice, and the fact that we're able to sit here and watch it, shows us what we have for the next four years,” he said. “It just makes me feel patriotic.”

Yusko asked the students to think about how much can happen in four years. Her freshman class, for example, will be in college in four years.

“It's just important, from a historical standpoint, to see that shift in power,” she said.

She plans to ask the freshmen to write a response to watching the event in class on Thursday, she said. Not knowing how much they reflect on politics at their age, or whether they discuss current events at home with their parents, she wanted them to think about the significance of the day.

“I was just telling them that, aside from whatever political opinions they hear, whether it's outside of school or at home, that this is historical,” she said. “The swearing-in of a president doesn't happen every day. I just want them to kind of wrap their heads around the idea that this is historical, the president being sworn in, since the beginning of our democracy. It's important that they see this and understand that this is happening, that there's a change of power in our country.”