Watch now: Twin sisters continue to help Ukrainian refugees

DECATUR – When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, twins Lexi and Laney Jones followed the news and wanted to do something to help the waves of refugees fleeing the conflict.

But that wasn't enough, and the twins decided they wanted to visit Poland, where many refugees are staying, and offer hands-on help. They have since turned 18 and could travel on their own.

The town where they went is about 30 minutes from the Poland/Ukraine border and they served in the Tesco Humanitarian Aid Center. When they left, they didn't have an exact destination in mind nor a contact in Poland, but a chance meeting with another volunteer led them to Tesco, where they worked 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. in the nursery with mothers and children.

“That basically just consisted of helping the moms care for their kids and helping them figure out what their next steps were,” Lexi said.

“It's hard to make a plan (ahead of time) because it changes so fast,” Laney said. “What would have been a good plan one week is totally not valid the next week. The Polish government has made a lot of changes. When we got there, we were staying at a hostel and there were a lot of other volunteers there and one of them said 'I work at Tesco and they'd have stuff for you to do there and I'll take you there and help you get started.'”

Enough people spoke a little English, and the sisters picked up a few Russian phrases, that language wasn't an issue, and the first time they greeted their new friends with “dubroye utro” (good morning), smiles and encouraging laughter surrounded them. Laney said she learned enough Russian to understand the words for “clothing” and “food” and other common requests from refugees, though she can't say or spell the words, and thinks if they'd been able to stay a month or two, she might have learned to say some basic things in Russian.

And Google Translate proved highly useful. Like a Star Trek Universal Translator, Google can translate speech from one language to another so that communication was much easier than it would have been without it, she added.

The trip was helpful to the sisters in another way, too, Lexi said. They were able to see with their own eyes which organizations are the boots-on-the-ground best for direct aid to refugees, so when they raise money to send, they know it's being used wisely. And money is what they need, Lexi said. People want to buy blankets and clothes and supplies and mail them to Poland, but it's most efficient to send money, so the workers there, who know what is needed from day to day, can buy it locally and distribute it quickly.

Now that they're home, the sisters plan to continue to raise funds to help refugees, and remind people that the war in still underway even if it's not the top of the news any longer.

“It's one thing to sit here (at home),” Lexi said. “We were doing the cookies and bread. We were doing the (Facebook page) North America for Ukraine thing and that's great, but it's an entirely different experience to see it and talk to those people. You can't replicate that here and there was a need for us, which I was glad about. I didn't want to just go there and be there taking up space. And it really puts it into perspective that this is going on, still. It makes it different. I have names. I have faces. I have stories. It just changes things.”

