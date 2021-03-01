Watch now: University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization

DECATUR — The University of Illinois system received a much-anticipated emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday for its saliva-based COVID-19 test.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is dedicating $20 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to provide a million tests at the state’s 12 public universities and 48 community colleges, under an agreement between the U of I system and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Even as we lead large-population states in vaccinations, widespread testing remains a critical tool in combating this pandemic, and I’m dedicating $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide 1 million tests to Illinois’ other public universities under the FDA’s emergency use authorization,” Pritzker said in a statement.
There has been interest in using the test, known as covidSHIELD, by school systems, universities and corporations because the process is less invasive than the nose-swab method and results can be obtained within 24 hours. The Illinois Board of Higher Education devised a formula for allocating the million tests.
Labs at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood were the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational. In addition to those two labs, the network includes labs in Normal, Springfield, Rockford, Itasca and Wood Dale. The latter three are not yet fully operational but expect to be soon.
"The Shield Illinois lab at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has been operating since December as a Lab Developed Test prior to the Emergency Use Application (EUA) and fully compliant with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)." Tina McCoy-Dial, director of laboratory services at St. Mary's, said in an email.
"The lab at St. Mary’s has routinely run between 2,000-3,000 tests per day from 17 different institutions including Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Loyola University Chicago, Rivian and ADM. We expect that volume to increase as the program continues to grow," she said.
The U of I developed its test in 2020 and had administered more than 1.5 million tests at its Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.
The quick turnaround time provided by the test has been credited with being able to hold down spread of the coronavirus through early detection and isolation.
The U of I has two units working to share the test: Shield Illinois, which is focused on expansion within the state, and Shield T3, a university-related organization working with entities outside the state.
