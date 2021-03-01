Watch now: University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization

There has been interest in using the test, known as covidSHIELD, by school systems, universities and corporations because the process is less invasive than the nose-swab method and results can be obtained within 24 hours. The Illinois Board of Higher Education devised a formula for allocating the million tests.

Labs at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood were the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational. In addition to those two labs, the network includes labs in Normal, Springfield, Rockford, Itasca and Wood Dale. The latter three are not yet fully operational but expect to be soon.