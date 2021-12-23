Watch now: Up to the challenge: Eisenhower cheer team making return trip to Citrus Bowl

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School's cheer team will perform at the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

“You've worked your tails off at practice, but you've also worked hard academically,” coach Amanda Seider told the team at a recent practice. “You guys work so hard all the time to be ready to go, and it's not just about the Citrus Bowl for you, it's about becoming phenomenal people.”

The team was chosen last summer during Universal Cheer Association camp. This is their second such trip. The team also performed at the Citrus Bowl in 2019. Last year, they weren't allowed to go as travel was forbidden by the school district in light of COVID-19 concerns.

“We perform in the pre-game performance,” said Josie Bush, a junior who was also with the team two years ago for the event. “We got to stay at the Disney resort and we spent four to five hours in practice every day while we were down in Florida. We had to fund-raise a lot of money to get there and it's a great opportunity. Not a lot of teams get to go and we get labeled as an elite team when we go and it's a huge award, and we're one of the first teams to travel to the Citrus Bowl from Central Illinois in a very long time.”

It costs $1,300 per student to pay for transportation, lodging, tickets to the Universal theme parks and Citrus Bowl tickets, but the team has held bake sales, sold T-shirts, received donations and managed to pull it off.

The first time they went, they were so busy with rehearsals that there wasn't much time for being tourists, Seider said, but this year they have a whole free day and are going to use it to the fullest. Plans are to visit the beach and theme parks and cram as much as possible into their time there. Some of the students in the group have never seen the ocean, so that's a priority.

Teams are chosen from all over the country at the cheer camp, and they receive a video of the choreography so they can start learning it before they arrive in Florida, then the separate teams become one big team as they spend hours daily rehearsing and will perform in identical uniforms instead of their own school's colors.

Senior Brayden Thomas has played a variety of sports through high school, but this year chose to join the cheer squad.

“It's really an honor to be part of it,” he said. “This is a really dedicated team, and I've done a lot of sports, but this is probably the most dedicated team I've ever been on. They just come in and do what they need to do every day.”

Nearly all the team members wear T-shirts to practice that say “No Days Off.”

“I just wanted to get involved with something, and I've had friends in the past (on the team) and they recommended it,” Brayden said.

Sydney Walker, a sophomore, was disappointed last year that both cheer camp and the Citrus Bowl were off the table due to COVID, so she's thankful that they were both back on this year.

“I'm kind of the newbie on the team this year,” she said. “It was an amazing opportunity to see everyone working hard to shoot for the Citrus Bowl, and at the end we found out our whole team made All-American.”

With four boys on the team this year, she said, the team can perform more and better stunts, too.

The video helps the team learn the sequences ahead of time so they're more prepared for the practices when they get to Florida, Seider said. Her job is mostly to make sure they get where they need to be once they're there.

“It's not just a fun trip,” she said. “We've got to work.”

