Watch now: Uplifting Rocks meant to cheer people up during tough times

“I like doing businesses and stuff,” she said. “My friend was over one day and we wanted to do something and we thought about painting rocks. We use acrylic paint and use a spray to make it stay. Sometimes we ask people (what they want) and sometimes we just think of uplifting happy messages and stuff.”

They paint about 10 rocks a day to keep up with demand, and for a family who likes to spend a lot of time around the water, that means making a commitment to work every day before anything else.

“I make them do 10 rocks before we leave (for the day),” King said with a laugh. “That's how we've kept up. We're always doing them every day.”

And, of course, young artists don't always produce perfect work the first time. Occasionally a rock won't turn out as well as the kids want it to.

“We've done a lot of (rocks),” Stella said. “We've been doing it a week or two and it's a little busy sometimes but it's still fun.”

