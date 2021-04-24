Watch now: Volunteers pick up trash for Festival of Spring event in Decatur

Trucks come to collect the bags and junk when the volunteers complete their work, and dispose of it properly.

The maximum of 40 volunteers did turn up this year, many of them members and friends of Forsyth Cub Scout Troop 147.

Service is a significant aspect of scouting, and the Cub Scouts, in kindergarten through fifth grade, have to perform service projects to progress in rank. That's also true of Boy Scouts, and Lucas Jable, a Boy Scout of Tenderfoot rank, was there with his father, Jeff, who is the leader of the Cub Scout troop, in an effort to rise to the rank of Second Class.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 15 Cub Scouts, accompanied by parents and siblings, signed up for the event.

“Part of being a Cub Scout is giving service back to your community,” said Jeff Jable. “This is a good opportunity for our scouts to get out and help keep our community clean and help pick up the trash that is strewn about.”