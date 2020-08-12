Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham to teach remotely after COVID exposures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg-Latham schools will teach remotely for the first quarter of the academic year because of COVID-19 exposures in the district, it was announced Wednesday.

Superintendent Cheryl Warner in a video post said the district over the weekend was notified that some "essential employees were placed on mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive COVID cases."

Two positive COVID cases also entered district facilities last week during new student registration, she said. No district employees have tested positive, Warner said.

Warner said if there are any additional positive results "we would not effectively be able to educate our students or run our buildings."

She said district staff also consulted with the Macon County Health Department about a recent spike in cases. Staff and board members also met over the weekend and this week, she said.

"Please know this was an extremely difficult decision and we know that many people will be unhappy with this news," Warner said.