Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham to teach remotely after COVID exposures

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg-Latham schools will teach remotely for the first quarter of the academic year because of COVID-19 exposures in the district, it was announced Wednesday.
Superintendent Cheryl Warner in a video post said the district over the weekend was notified that some "essential employees were placed on mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive COVID cases."
Two positive COVID cases also entered district facilities last week during new student registration, she said. No district employees have tested positive, Warner said.
Warner said if there are any additional positive results "we would not effectively be able to educate our students or run our buildings."
She said district staff also consulted with the Macon County Health Department about a recent spike in cases. Staff and board members also met over the weekend and this week, she said.
"Please know this was an extremely difficult decision and we know that many people will be unhappy with this news," Warner said.
The district in late July announced plans to return to school buildings, with parents given the option for remote learning.
The first day of remote learning is Monday, Aug. 24.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 13 ordered schools closed as COVID cases increases.
Pritzker significantly loosened social restrictions in late June because of declining numbers. The 4,233 infections reported the week of June 14 was the lowest since the virus exploded in late March. Since mid-June, however, weekly numbers have steadily climbed again.
Pritzker and educational administrators in June released safety guidelines for pupils to return to school. The decision about whether to have remote learning, in-person learning or a mix is left to the district.
The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID cases, bringing to 675 to number of people who have had it since the pandemic started.
