Watch now: Water Show a hot weather success for Blue Mound Memorial Library

BLUE MOUND — When Don Miller was a child, nobody had air-conditioning, so when his father was watering the garden, the kids would gather around to get squirted with the hose and cool off.

That is what gave him the idea for The Water Show, which he performed for a crowd of kids, parents and grandparents at Wise Park in Blue Mound on Wednesday. Miller is from Indianapolis and performs about 200 such shows each summer.

Once, said Miller, who goes by the moniker “Magic Don” for the show, he asked his audience who wanted to get wet and who emphatically did not, and unfortunately not everyone heard him, and he got somebody wet who did not want to get wet.

“Now I check thoroughly,” he said to the youngsters, who did want to get wet because most of them were in their swimsuits.

The show is part of the Blue Mound Memorial Library's summer reading program, with 149 kids signed up, said library director Julie Jones, and every week she has scheduled some sort of group activity like the water show.

“We have a program each week to help motivate the children to keep reading,” Jones said.

Most of the programs are done by local organizations like Rock Springs Center, but the board agreed that The Water Show was worth the extra cost, said board member Dani Noland, who got roped into being Magic Don's assistant for part of the show.

She held a metal hoop that Miller said he was going to shoot water through with his eyes closed, and at the last moment, he dropped the water gun and dumped a small bucket of water over her head.

“I kind of had a sense we were going to do some things,” Noland said afterward, laughing. “This is probably one of the best programs we do, this water show. ... I love the way he does the water facts with them and gets them all wound up with the water squirting.”

Miller sneaked in some science along with the magic tricks, the water balloons and squirting kids with a hose. He taught them that H20 is water's “secret, scientific name” and he explained water's life cycle of evaporation and falling rain.

For the evaporation demonstration, he put water into a coffee mug and called an adult audience member, Jeremy King, to come and help him. King, like Miller, has a beard and Miller had already joked that the two of them were the best looking men in the park due to their beards.

Miller turned the coffee mug upside down and set in on top of King's head and had the kids say “magic” words. When he lifted the mug, King's hair was dry and the water was gone.

“It felt a little damp,” King said, “but no water got on my hair.”

However, like any good magician, Miller did not give away the secret of how he made that water vanish.

“The library does great programs and we always try to participate in all of them,” said Susan Head, who brought her grandchildren, 7-year-old Raegan and Maddox, 4. “We come every week and they always do something fun.”

