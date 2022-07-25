Watch now: Wayne Dunning's basketball camp focuses on fundamentals

DECATUR – When Wayne Dunning was 12, Jerry Pelz, founder of Northeast Community Fund, asked him if he'd be interested in attending a Chicago Bulls basketball camp.

“It cost $600,” Dunning said. “I couldn't afford that. My mom couldn't afford it.”

But Pelz found a donor and Dunning went to camp, and it was a life-changing experience, he said. He got to meet his favorite players and he learned a lot. He vowed then that when he was grown up, he would create a basketball camp of his own and he would make sure kids could come even if they didn't have the money to pay for it. Of the 56 kids signed up for his annual camp this year, only a handful paid the fee themselves. The rest were covered by generous donors.

“We're going to write thank-you letters (as part of the camp),” Dunning said.

Wayne Dunning's Basic Fundamentals Basketball Camp at SkyWalker International Sports Complex in Decatur started on Monday and for a week, kids will spend their mornings practicing dribbling and free throws, doing conditioning work, learning to be good sports and cheering each other on.

Derrondas Woodland doesn't play on a team, but he enjoys playing basketball at home and he said his mom thought the camp would help him improve his skills.

“I want to get better (at basketball),” said Kaliyah Young, a student at American Dreamer STEM Academy who does play on a team.

One activity on Monday involved dividing the kids up into teams and doing relays of running down the court, dribbling, and back. The team that finished first in each heat got to watch the rest of the teams do pushups, providing both an incentive to be fast and some conditioning if they weren't quite fast enough.

Then Dunning and his two assistant coaches, Jeff Roth and Troy Kendrex, divided the kids into three groups and worked on free throws.

At first, Dunning just watched kids so he'd know how to coach them. His suggestions included taking a deep breath and letting it out before shooting the basketball, making sure the player throws the ball up and out, and bending the knees.

“I'm very concerned about our children and think they need to learn fundamentals,” Roth said.

“And also teach them respect for the game of basketball,” Kendrex said. “I was glad to come out and help and give back what I know.”