Watch now: Will Fregeau get a payout? School board could decide Tuesday

School district bans reporter from media briefing

A Decatur broadcaster and the school district came to be at odds over the handling of an announcement that Superintendent Paul Fregeau was moving to a Missouri schools system.

According to Decatur school district officials, the announcement was intended to be made Friday, but its hand was forced by a request for information from WAND-TV.

WAND had found about the plans earlier in the week. The district ended up announcing the departure on Thursday.

Discussion with the television station regarding the announcement led to WAND being denied access to a virtual news conference on Friday.

"Dr. Fregeau wanted to ensure that DPS staff heard the news directly from him first, and not rumors reported on the nightly news before the announcement was made to staff. After several conversations with WAND News about this on Thursday, they refused to honor our request and we chose to discontinue conversations with them regarding Dr. Fregeau’s announcement," said Denise Swarthout, the district's chief communications officer, in a statement.

WAND contacted a lawyer and the station was allowed to take part in the Friday press conference.

Morgan Schaab​, WAND news director, in a statement said: "It’s disappointing that Decatur Public Schools has attempted to not allow everyone equal access to their information. WAND-TV feels it’s extremely important to give out critical information to the taxpayers of Central Illinois. Our job is to help hold public officials accountable and inform the community including good and bad. We hope that moving forward we can have some dialogue and help keep those in our community informed."

— Valerie Wells