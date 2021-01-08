Watch now: Will remote learning end snow days forever in Central Illinois? ❄️

DECATUR — Everybody remembers waking up for school on a snowy morning and waiting with bated breath for the hoped-for announcement that it was a snow day.
Thanks to COVID-19 and remote learning, some kids may never know that experience.
Decatur Public Schools will hold a hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before the regular board meeting, to consider whether to eliminate snow days.
“DPS plans to adopt an e-learning program in lieu of utilizing the district’s scheduled emergency days,” said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. “Essentially, on any day that would be called a snow day, students and staff would instead shift to e-learning for that day and would then not have to make up the snow day at the end of the school year.”
The measure will be on the board's agenda for a vote that day, and if adopted, would be in place for the remainder of this school year and the next two years. At the moment, no decision has been made about how to provide school breakfast and lunch in inclement weather. During remote learning so far this school year, meals have been delivered to students' homes by Aramark personnel.
The pandemic required waivers to allow flexibility in providing meals to students in a safe way. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the school breakfast and lunch program, reported before the pandemic that 22 million kids relied on free and reduced-price school meals. In Decatur schools, 72% of students are low-income and 2% are homeless.
Felicia Meyrick, a seventh-grader at Montessori Academy for Peace in Decatur, has mixed feelings about the idea of losing snow days.
“I hate it and I like it," she said. "I hate it because you don’t get any days out of school, but I like it because it doesn’t add on to the end of the year.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspended in-person learning last spring to contain the spread of COVID. School districts later decided whether to have remote or in-person teaching, or some kind of mix.
The series of events meant kids and teachers quickly became acclimated to learning off-site. And that means no more reason to suspend classes when there's heavy snow — or any reason, for that matter.
Other places are following suit, including in the New York and Philadelphia school systems.
At the moment, Argenta-Oreana schools will to continue to call snow days, said Superintendent Damian Jones.
“We were informed that meals must be delivered if we use a remote learning day instead of an emergency day/snow day,” Jones said. “We are still looking into this; however, if it is too dangerous to go to school, we don't want our students walking to the schools or drop-off sites to pick up a meal. We also would not want our buses dropping off the meals. As a result, it is unlikely we will use remote learning days in lieu of emergency days/snow days for the 2020-21 school year.”
Mount Zion schools plan to use the state-approved two remote planning days if snow days are necessary, and students will get those days off, said Superintendent Travis Roundcount. If more snow days are needed, they'll be traditional snow days and will have to be made up at the end of the year.
“We encourage them to have fun and enjoy some time playing in the snow,” Roundcount said. “We hope during these difficult times, these are days when a kid can be a kid.”
Both Meridian and Warrensburg-Latham districts also plan to implement e-learning days rather than snow days. E-learning days must meet several requirements put in place by the Illinois State Board of Education, Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Cheryl Warner said, including a public hearing, which her district has already held.
“Parents and staff have already had to accommodate to multiple changes to our school calendar this year, due to COVID, so we are attempting to not alter the end date of school and other school-related events (like graduation) again if we do not have to,” Warner said. “We are also wanting to preserve as much instructional time with students as possible, even if it must occur online, in order to avoid further gaps in teaching and learning.”
Jax Bray is not fond of the idea of losing snow days.
"It is a terrible idea," said Jax, a fourth-grade student at Warrensburg-Latham. "Kids look forward to those days to play in the snow and they (snow days) don't happen very often in Illinois."
Meridian Superintendent Andy Pygott said meals will still be provided for students, but in bad weather, sites might have to change.
“Our district will still provide meal availability (breakfast and lunch) for those days,” he said. “We may have to provide for pickup at the school campuses only versus the two satellite locations we offer during the other designated remote learning-only days. We may also need to alter the times available for pickup based on weather conditions. Depending on the weather and road conditions, a determination will be made at the time whether staff will be required to report to work or not.”
