Watch now: Will remote learning end snow days forever in Central Illinois? ❄️

“Parents and staff have already had to accommodate to multiple changes to our school calendar this year, due to COVID, so we are attempting to not alter the end date of school and other school-related events (like graduation) again if we do not have to,” Warner said. “We are also wanting to preserve as much instructional time with students as possible, even if it must occur online, in order to avoid further gaps in teaching and learning.”

Jax Bray is not fond of the idea of losing snow days.

"It is a terrible idea," said Jax, a fourth-grade student at Warrensburg-Latham. "Kids look forward to those days to play in the snow and they (snow days) don't happen very often in Illinois."

Meridian Superintendent Andy Pygott said meals will still be provided for students, but in bad weather, sites might have to change.