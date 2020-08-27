Watch now: With remote learning, how does gym class work? A Decatur park offers solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Spending several hours a day in front of a screen because all your classes are online can make kids restless and ready to get outside and do something.

“I wanted to come because I thought it would be fun and I wanted to do something my brother isn't doing,” said Caden Deaton, 8, who was one of several kids at the Decatur Park District's “PE in the Park” on Thursday.

The six-week program meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Pavilion 1 in Fairview Park, and is led by employees from the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Each week will feature a different theme, said Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor.

Many area districts are having remote learning or a mix of in-person and virtual courses because of COVID. That means a lot of screen time for kids.

On Tuesday, she introduced the kids, all in elementary grades, to circuit training: squats, burpees, side lunges, lateral lunges.