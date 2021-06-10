Watch now: Women in Trades event in Decatur highlights job roads less traveled

DECATUR — Kristin Stinnett's first encounter with automotive mechanics happened when she was just 3.

She wandered out into the shop where her dad was working on a car and startled him so much he hit his head on the drive shaft, resulting in a nice big knot on his head, she said.

“I was a student there, so I know the program very well,” she said. “I came back after getting some experience in the industry and came back to teach.”

She put herself through college working as an automotive technician and her experience includes working in a shop, for an after-market automotive company and was the tech adviser for another company.

Stinnett was the keynote speaker to wind up Richland Community College's five-week Women in Trades event, with one week each devoted to welding, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, agriculture, engineering technology and automotive.

Far fewer women choose these fields than men, said John Oliver, director of workforce development at Richland, and the trades are suffering a shortage of skilled workers. The five-week event, while it was meant to especially encourage women to consider the trades, was also a way to showcase the trades that Richland can offer training for, and encourage anyone who might be interested in those careers to explore the opportunities available.

“I wish we'd had more people present at all the presentations, because there is a shortage,” Oliver said. “Everyone wants to diversify their workforce, so if you're a woman going into these fields, there's not many of them and it's easy to get a job. The culture has changed in these shops, and if any woman comes to these programs, they're scooped up right away.”

When Stinnett started college, she said, she first studied horticulture, but soon realized that while she enjoyed it as a hobby, it wasn't how she wanted to earn a living. She approached the dean to inquire about automotive technology, and the dean discouraged her. That wasn't a field women were suited for, the dean said.

Stinnett went home and discussed it with her mother and ended up moving to Highland, where she was welcomed into the automotive program “with open arms,” she said.

During her growing-up years, she tinkered with anything she could get her hands on, from the vacuum cleaner to a go-cart that she said she took apart and put back together at least nine times. Her first car was a pickup truck which she still has, and which has 387,000 miles on it.

“Still runs,” she said with a chuckle. “Runs like a top.”

One of her instructors at Highland told her, when she graduated with an associate's degree, that she should transfer to the automotive program at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, which she was reluctant to do. She had dreams of opening her own shop and didn't want to go so far from home. But he kept telling her to at least investigate it. She did go to the college, and graduated with degrees in auto mechanics and teaching.

Her work in the industry led her to Frankfurt, Germany and Italy to present at automotive shows, and broadened her knowledge of an industry that has become global, she said.

Eventually, it led her back to Highland, where she has taught for three years.

“Being a woman is not a barrier anymore,” she said. “You never know what next door will open if you take that next step.”

