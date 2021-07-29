Watch now: Workforce Prep program partners DPS with Richland for 'adulting 101'

DECATUR – Chiamaka Igbudu and her sister, Somtochi, both want to be doctors.

The girls, ages 15 and 16, will be juniors at Eisenhower High School in the fall and spent their time this summer in the Workforce Prep Summer Class, a cooperative venture of Decatur Public Schools and Richland Community College.

“We learned about our future,” said Chiamaka. “Like how to prepare for college, interviews, and things for our future.”

“The class was very interesting,” Somtochi added. “We learned soft skills like interviewing, as she said, and a lot of interesting things.”

Richland offers a program, EnRich Essential Skills, which takes adult students through similar training, teaching them how to present themselves during interviews, create resumes, and navigate the working world, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning.

“A major goal of (the district) is to prepare our students for career opportunities post graduation,” Grayned said. “A lot of our focus and my department as innovative programs is to give exposure opportunities to those students within multiple pathways, both those who are interested in college and those who are not.”

The Rev. Courtney Carson, who oversees Richland's program, said the college can't grow if the community doesn't grow, too.

“Richland Community College and District 61 have had a phenomenal partnership in the past and it has just grown with what we're doing with our work prep program. It's just remarkable work,” Carson said. “We're taking young people and teaching them job skills, essential skills, trauma sensitive practice terms, motivational interviewing. We're teaching them how to interact in conflict, how to treat people as humans, because we've lost that. We've been interacting with a mask on and can't shake hands, so we're teaching those things to our young people, so they'll have a better understanding of how to interact on the job.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students practiced by speaking to staff, for example, people they didn't know, so they could learn to talk comfortably with strangers and put their best face forward, he said, and some of those staff members were so impressed with the young people that they said they would “never forget” them.

Part of the program was focused on learning to handle past, unpleasant experiences and how those contributed to who they are today, Carson said, so they can move forward.

“Young people love understanding who they are versus going on Facebook and making a Facebook quote about who they are,” he said. “They can say 'who am I?' and 'I can interact with a person I've never spoken to before.'”

With more than a year of remote learning behind them, and only a few weeks of in-person classes in the spring, it was important to offer this opportunity to any students who were interested, said Eisenhower Principal Amy Zahm-Duncheon.

“This summer, we wanted to give our kids lots of different opportunities,” she said. “We wanted opportunities that would reach all students and could benefit all students.”

The program covered all of June and July and students who were in summer classes all morning committed to spending all afternoon at the Workforce Prep program, too, she said. It was one more way to add to the expanded summer programs this year.

“Coming off of COVID, we wanted to offer the opportunities in person and we tried to hit all avenues that we felt like kids may have missed out on the past year and a half,” she said.

Besides learning to sit for an interview and present themselves, they've learned to organize a resume depending on the job they're seeking, said instructor Amanda Seider.

“They've also learned things like personal finance, how to balance a checkbook, if you rent some place, renter's insurance and what that means,” Seider said. “Adulting 101.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.