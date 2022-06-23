Watch now: Workout Wednesdays encourage Decatur students, staff to take care of their health

DECATUR – Jeff Dase began Workout Wednesdays two summers ago as a way to get out into the community and meet people when he was new to the Decatur area.

“It was an outlet for the community and to have an outreach for the students and parents as a get-to-know-me campaign, but it's turned into community engagement, so it's worthwhile,” said Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Decatur Public Schools.

During the pandemic, sessions had to be held outdoors at Fairview Park, but this summer, they meet at Planet Fitness. It's not an organized class. Everyone does his or her own thing at their own pace.

“They don't follow my regimen,” Dase said. “I'm on the Stairmaster at least 30 minutes and then I do a couple of machines and abs.”

Planet Fitness is offering free workouts to students between 14 and 19 this summer, and that's what gave Dase the idea to meet there.

He sees a lot of Decatur students at the center, he said, and some teams go to Planet Fitness as their conditioning workouts for next year's sports at school.

“I try to work out as much as I can,” said Isaiah Bradford, going into his junior year at Eisenhower High School. “Stay safe, stay healthy, especially with it being free for teens this summer, I thought I'll take that and run with it. I feel a lot of teens and people my age should do the same thing: take care of themselves and treat their bodies as a temple.”

Isaiah has also encouraged his grandmother, Melissa Bradford, who comes to the Workout Wednesdays and also rides her bicycle in the mornings.

“My grandson, he's really been wanting to come out and he's been encouraging me to come with him, so that's one reason, but for my own health reasons as well,” she said. “I feel better. Exercising makes you feel better and gives you more energy and when (Isaiah) encourages me to come, after we leave I feel so much better and I always thank him.”

Decatur Superintendent Rochelle Clark started attending a week ago.

“(Dase) is looking for total wellness,” she said. “So he's encouraging us to take better care of ourselves and work out. This is a great way to de-stress from a long day of meetings and everything.”

