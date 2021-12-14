 Skip to main content
Watch now: You're a sneaky one, Mr. Grinch

Students listen to the Grinch read 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' on Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School. Jane Koenig, a teaching assistant at the school, had the honor of playing the Dr. Seuss character and reading to students. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Teachers and staff, volunteers transform the building into Whoville.

WARRENSBURG – The Grinch at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School didn't have to wait for her heart to grow three sizes. It's already full-sized.

Jane Koenig, a teaching assistant at the school, dressed as the Grinch on Tuesday and visited classrooms to read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to students.

“They volunteered me on my day off,” Koenig joked. “But I was really happy when they told me. Go around and read the Grinch to all the kids? Yeah!”

Students listen to the Grinch read How the Grinch Stole Christmas! on Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School. Teachers and staff, volunteers transform the building into Whoville.

On Tuesday morning, students were surprised when they walked into the building to find the halls had been transformed into Whoville, thanks to the hard work of their teachers, the staff and the Parent-Teacher Association. The adults stayed into the night on Monday to get it all ready.

First-grader Carson Moore finds himself walking the streets of 'Whoville' on his way to class Tuesday.

“I don't know how they did all that in one night,” said second-grader Anna Roberts.

All-day preschool teacher Emily Stogner greets students on Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School. Teachers and staff, volunteers worked into to the night Monday to transform the building into Whoville in an effort to create 'a magical day' of fun for students.

“All that” was inflatable Grinch figures here, there and everywhere, hallway walls covered in Who houses, lighted trees, a balloon arch for students who arrive by car to walk through at their entrance, Mount Crumpet for students to pose with for photos, and teachers and staff all wearing Grinch shirts and pajamas.

Life Foursquare Church members made funnel cake treats for the kids and provided some of the decorations, and the PTA ordered Koenig's Grinch suit, complete with a rubber head mask which presented a bit of difficulty because Koenig wears glasses. In the end, she put the mask on and put the glasses on over the mask.

“Mr. Grinch has to put on his reading glasses,” she joked.

Volunteer Jennifer Fink, right, hands a candy cane to MacKenzie Hoffman on Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School. 

Between her COVID mask and her Grinch mask, Koenig's voice was muffled too much for reading aloud, so a staff member borrowed an Exacto knife from a teacher and carefully cut a slit in the Grinch mouth on the mask and that fixed the problem.

Jackson Helm's family has already watched the Grinch “four or five times,” the second-grader said, and it was fun to walk into school on Tuesday and see the building transformed.

“We thought our kids needed a little extra magic this year,” said Principal Laura Anderson. “The PTA and the staff got together and stayed last night to put up Whoville, and a little puppy's coming later (to play the Grinch's dog, Max). We're just trying to make the day magical for kids and have a little fun, because they've grown a ton this year, and really been working academically, so we haven't had as much time for fun. That's what today is.”

Kindergartner Lennox Rhodes listens to the Grinch read How the 'Grinch Stole Christmas!' 

Two years ago, the staff turned the school into The Polar Express and the day included a viewing of the film version of that story and that was such a hit with the kids that some of the older kids who remembered it suspected something, Koenig said. She was working on some decorations at school a few days ago and some kids caught her at it.

“A couple of the kids said, 'Are you decorating for Polar Express?'” Koenig said. “I didn't even have to lie. I just said no.”

Eleen Fiad, a second-grader, said it was “really cool” to see all the decorations when she walked into school.

“I think it was really surprising when I walked into the school,” said second-grader Eli Kuhn. “It was a big surprise and I liked it.”

Kindergartner Mac McCarthy listens to the Grinch read How the Grinch Stole Christmas! on Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School. Teachers and staff, volunteers transform the building into Whoville.

“We partnered with the teachers and we kind of divvied up the different areas of the school (for the decorating on Monday),” said PTA President Kimberly Pyle. “We just kind of broke up the responsibilities between different groups of parents, and everybody showed up and it all came together.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

