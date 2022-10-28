DECATUR — Mount Zion High School Freshman Aiden Dalby was invited to spend Friday at college.

By lunch time, he had already learned valuable life lessons.

“Team building is really important,” Aiden said. “And trusting others with other stuff is important as well.”

Students gathered from various Macon County schools on Friday to take part in a Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program, or SIMP, Youth Summit at Millikin University.

Middle Schools included Parsons, American Dreamer STEM Academy, Stephen Decatur, Robertson Charter School and Hope Academy. High schools joining the event were Eisenhower, MacArthur, Mount Zion, Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa.

Volunteers came from Parsons, South Shores and Sangamon Valley schools.

SIMP President and CEO Jarmese Sherrod and her group invited the estimated 200 students and local police officers to a central location, instead of meeting at the schools. “This is an opportunity for our law enforcement to come and empower them in one day, to talk about some of the hard issues or things that are going on in their communities,” she said.

The sessions were designed to address issues like combating violence in the schools, neighborhoods and other areas of the communities. “Today is about being selfless leaders and giving back,” Sherrod said.

Topics include economic and financial workshops, mental health and life skills programs and violence prevention advice from the local police officers.

Games and activities were used to keep the students’ attention. “We want students to walk away saying ‘I had a good time’, ‘I love working with law enforcement’,” Sherrod said.

Yoga and meditation were part of the fun, the students said.

“It relieves stress,” Aiden said.

American Dreamer students Jaiden Binkley and Uriah Curry are still in middle school, but they were given a glimpse of what higher education might be like.

“It was fun to see what college is like,” Jaiden said.

“But I’ve thought about trade school,” Uriah said. “Maybe be an electrician.”

Millikin University students attended the summit with hopes of encouraging the youth to continue their education. Serron Pettis and Elisha Williams IV are members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Along with Andrew Smith III, the trio introduced themselves, then performed a short dance, to show the students that college isn’t just about studying.

“The kids see this everywhere on social media, on TV, but it’s hard to see it in person,” Williams said about college experiences. “For them to get the opportunity, to think about it early, you can get the knowledge for it and research it.”

The men socialized with the students during lunch, providing other college examples.

“It’s more than just studying, and it’s more than just sports,” Pettis said. “It’s crucial to know the balance.”

This is the second year for the youth summit. Sherrod and the organizers evaluated last year’s event, which included law enforcement demonstrations. The participants suggested workshops and more discussions, she said.

For this year's activities, organizers brought vintage games to the event. Jump rope, chess and card games were part of the fun.

The participation by law enforcement officials was important to the youth summit, according to Sherrod. “Without them, our violence prevention program wouldn’t be the success that we are right now,” she said. “We always tell our youth that they are the superheroes of Macon County.”

Sherrod hopes the students will return to their schools to discuss the lessons they learned from the event. “Then open the opportunity and doors for them to have violence prevention clubs or programs inside of their schools,” she said.

Dean Hazen, police chief of Richland Community College, wanted to connect with the students, not only to build a positive relationship, but also to encourage them to consider law enforcement as a career.

“I want them to see a face and know who we are,” he said. “We want them to know they are welcome and we want them there.”