Watch now: Youth to Career Pathways grant will provide construction trade training

DECATUR — Bill Singleton is a retired electrician and wants young men and women to know that career is a great choice.

During a news conference on Wednesday to announce the Youth to Careers Pathways grant training program at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall, Singleton spoke up from the audience, though he was there only by chance.

“When you get through the training, you can throw a dart at the map and if that's where you want to live, you can get a job,” he said. “If you've got to work for a living, then electrician is the best way to do it.”

The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, pays for pre-apprenticeship training for young adults ages 18 to 24. The nine-month program will introduce participants to a variety of construction trades, from electrical and plumbing to carpentry, painting and drywall, and includes paid hands-on experience through 1 Level, a non-profit organization that remodels inner-city homes.

“We will bring the trainees in and show them light electrical, plumbing, carpentry, drywall, all of that,” said founder and CEO John Russell. “I went through four years of college and didn't realize what I wanted to do until my senior year. If you have an opportunity to test it first, you can say, 'I kind of like this,' and 'I don't want to do that.'”

The building trades offers a pathway to the middle class, said John Sapp of IBEW, with wages and benefits that can equal up to $50 per hour. Apprentices earn while they learn, so they finish training and start work with a paycheck already coming in, instead of graduating from college with student debt to pay back. The young adults who successfully complete the Youth to Careers Pathways will receive a multi-craft credential that is accepted nationwide.

There are 2,000 jobs open in the Decatur area alone, said Rocki Wilkerson of Workforce Investment Solutions, which will administer the grant and screen applicants.

“This will provide an opportunity for the youth to receive, at no cost, pre-apprenticeship skills training in the construction industry,” she said. “The goal is to broaden and strengthen our local workforce and educate participants in the construction industry.”

Among the components in the training, said 1 Level's Russell, is financial literacy. Once participants have started working and making a good wage, they'll need to know how to manage their money and make good decisions.

Retired laborer Richard Phillips is in charge of recruiting and is looking for help finding those young adults, especially minority candidates and women.

“I put my time in (before retirement),” he said. “And the time I put in was hard work and dedication and being there to go to all the meetings and then go to my apprenticeship classes. We're trying to make this thing happen in Decatur.”

Some of the young adults he's worked with expect to be making top wages overnight, and he said he wants them to understand it's a process.

“You have to work to get to that next level,” he said. “You have to come to class. You have to be attentive. Don't be late. Don't come in and disturb other people who are trying to make it happen for them.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

