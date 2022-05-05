Watch now: Youth vital to achieving peace in Decatur

DECATUR — Community members came together on Wednesday evening to discuss what is needed to achieve peace in their hometown.

Based on research conducted by students at Millikin University, the success of any effort begins with young people.

“Anything we do needs to start with the youth, making sure they have everything they need to succeed in life,” Millikin senior Gerald Lenoir. “It can be better.”

Lenoir was one of the researchers who reviewed Decatur arrest data.

“We went over probation, IDJJ (Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice), diversion and detention,” he said.

Lenoir said he decided to join the criminal justice field to offer an African American male presence. “I want to see more people like me,” he said.

The Decatur Peace Summit on Wednesday at the Salvation Army was the third meeting in a series of four. The topic for the event, “Where are we now?”, addressed the needs of the community and youth.

“You cannot have a peace hub without a general understanding of what peace is, what peace looks like, what peace feels like,” said Keyria Rodgers, director of Millikin University’s Criminal Justice Department and director of Teen Justice with Illinois Juvenile Justice Commissioner.

“This is all leading up to the first community-wide restorative justice meeting,” Rodgers said.

For their research, Rodgers and her classes spoke to members of the community as well as focus groups. “People said what it is they wanted to see as far as resources that we can bring to Decatur,” she said about their findings.

Information was provided on the juvenile justice system and the state, including programs associated with arrests. The community was invited to Wednesday’s meeting, “so we can continue to have discussions and dig deeper,” Rodgers said. “We still have a long way to go in Illinois.”

The keynote speaker for Wednesday's discussion was Heather Canuel, who holds four titles all aimed at bringing inclusion and progress to the youth and other members of the community.

As an organizer for Illinois Humanities, she provides grants in humanities and arts. She is also an organizer for the Illinois Coalition of Education in Prison. “I help hire teachers to go inside of prisons,” Canuel said.

The Women's Justice Institute is also listed on her resume. The organization attempts reach women who have lived through life altering experiences, "and to be able to open up and to give them resources, to build that self-esteem, to let them know they are not alone,” Canuel said.

As a founder of Art from the Heart, she hosts sessions in Decatur for children whose parents have been incarcerated.

Canuel spoke about the resources while telling her story, which included giving birth 18 years ago while handcuffed to a bed after she was arrested.

She also talked about the impact of Illinois laws on women and youth and the various resources available for the Decatur community.

“There’s all kinds of programs that Decatur qualifies for,” she said. “But there’s not a lot of resources and not a lot of hope either.”

The fourth summit will be the first community-wide Restorative Justice meeting, scheduled for Aug. 4, at the Salvation Army. “All of these summits are leading up to the creation of a Peace Hub for Decatur,” Rodgers said. “The way to do that is to make sure there is an actual community unit.”

For more education and understanding of the focus, a free training on diversity, equity and inclusion will be available to the public in June. Information on the training will be coming soon. The training is valued at $20,000, according to Rodgers.

The discussions will include biases, privilege, discrimination, harassment, trauma and other topics. “It’s going to be pretty intense,” said facilitator Nikki Bond.

The community is invited, especially law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare professionals and others impacted by the current state of the environment.

“If you want your voice to be heard, this is the place to be able to come,” Bond said. “We’re going to create an inclusive and safe space to be able to have dialogue and conversation.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.