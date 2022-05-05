Watch now: Youth vital to achieving peace in Decatur

“You cannot have a peace hub without a general understanding of what peace is, what peace looks like, what peace feels like,” said Keyria Rodgers, director of Millikin University’s Criminal Justice Department and director of Teen Justice with Illinois Juvenile Justice Commissioner.
“This is all leading up to the first community-wide restorative justice meeting,” Rodgers said.
For their research, Rodgers and her classes spoke to members of the community as well as focus groups. “People said what it is they wanted to see as far as resources that we can bring to Decatur,” she said about their findings.
Information was provided on the juvenile justice system and the state, including programs associated with arrests. The community was invited to Wednesday’s meeting, “so we can continue to have discussions and dig deeper,” Rodgers said. “We still have a long way to go in Illinois.”
The keynote speaker for Wednesday's discussion was Heather Canuel, who holds four titles all aimed at bringing inclusion and progress to the youth and other members of the community.
The Women's Justice Institute is also listed on her resume. The organization attempts reach women who have lived through life altering experiences, "and to be able to open up and to give them resources, to build that self-esteem, to let them know they are not alone,” Canuel said.
As a founder of Art from the Heart, she hosts sessions in Decatur for children whose parents have been incarcerated.
Canuel spoke about the resources while telling her story, which included giving birth 18 years ago while handcuffed to a bed after she was arrested.
She also talked about the impact of Illinois laws on women and youth and the various resources available for the Decatur community.
“There’s all kinds of programs that Decatur qualifies for,” she said. “But there’s not a lot of resources and not a lot of hope either.”
The fourth summit will be the first community-wide Restorative Justice meeting, scheduled for Aug. 4, at the Salvation Army. “All of these summits are leading up to the creation of a Peace Hub for Decatur,” Rodgers said. “The way to do that is to make sure there is an actual community unit.”
For more education and understanding of the focus, a free training on diversity, equity and inclusion will be available to the public in June. Information on the training will be coming soon. The training is valued at $20,000, according to Rodgers.
The discussions will include biases, privilege, discrimination, harassment, trauma and other topics. “It’s going to be pretty intense,” said facilitator Nikki Bond.
The community is invited, especially law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare professionals and others impacted by the current state of the environment.
“If you want your voice to be heard, this is the place to be able to come,” Bond said. “We’re going to create an inclusive and safe space to be able to have dialogue and conversation.”
Archives: Crowds in downtown Decatur after the death of George Floyd in 2020
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Downtown Decatur protest
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR