Wayne Dunning's BASIC basketball camp teaches more than basketball skills

DECATUR – R.J. Walker Jr. attended Wayne Dunning's BASIC (Brothers and Sisters in Christ) Basketball Camp when he was a child and his family and Dunning's have always been close.

So when Walker signed on to play basketball at the University of Idaho, a Division I school, it was a given that he'd visit the camp to talk to the kids and inspire them to aim high.

wayne dunning camp 5 080421.JPG

R.J. Walker Jr., a Decatur native who plays basketball for the University of Idaho, works with campers. Walker encouraged the kids to stay in school and pursue their passion.

“I pray at night,” Walker told the youngsters. “I believe in myself and have faith. You've got to have faith.”

Walker's father, Rodney Walker, runs SkyWalker International Sports Complex, where the camp is held, and basketball has always been part of the younger Walker's life, he said.

“I'll never forget,” Walker said. “I met (Dunning) in fourth grade. He was my substitute teacher and he told us he got dunked on by Michael Jordan. And then he's always told us he played basketball and I've always looked up to him.”

The younger Walker was recruited by Idaho because during the shutdowns of the pandemic, Illinois schools were among the few still playing, and when the Idaho officials saw him play, they offered him a slot at their university.

wayne dunning camp 6 080421.JPG

RJ Walker works with campers during the annual Wayne Dunning basketball camp on Wednesday at SkyWalker International Sports Complex in Decatur.

Being away from home has been good for him, Walker said, inspiring him to devote his time to the hard work of preparing himself in the gym and the weight room, sometimes two sessions a day. He hasn't declared a major, deciding to spend his first year at Idaho concentrating on basketball and his required courses, though he's leaning toward sports therapy as a career.

Dunning has held the camp for 20 years, inviting youngsters to come to learn the fundamentals of basketball and a few life lessons as well. Guest speakers, like Walker, urge the kids to stay in school, to find their passion and pursue it, and to stay on the straight and narrow.

Wayne Dunning

Dunning

“The camp is a basic, fundamental basketball camp,” Dunning said. “It's actually a Christian basketball camp, sponsored by Faith Fellowship Christian Church (where Dunning is pastor). We just have a lot of basketballs hanging around and we try to teach life skills. We teach about the love of Christ. We pray in the morning and we pray when the session is over, and we just teach them about brotherhood, togetherness, getting along and about world events that are going on right now.”

wayne dunning camp 4 080421.JPG

Wayne Dunning, center, talks to campers during the annual basketball camp on Wednesday at SkyWalker International Sports Complex in Decatur.

During Wednesday's session, Walker played a game with the kids and was generous with passing the ball and encouraging them to do most of the playing, and while they played hard, it was good-natured competition, with the kids who were watching cheering on the ones playing and taking turns being out on the floor as part of the action.

Harlei Coleman-Tate attended because her grandma urged her to.

“I never really had a passion for sports,” said Harlei, a student at American Dreamers STEM Academy. “I wanted to try it to see if it was something I was interested in and if I had a passion for it, and I do think I'm interested in it and I do want to get better.”

wayne dunning camp 2 080421.JPG

Wayne Dunning, center, talks to participants during the annual basketball camp on Wednesday at SkyWalker International Sports Complex in Decatur. The camp includes the fundamentals of basketball and a few life lessons as well.

Lanae Davis, a niece of Dunning's, plays basketball at Eisenhower High School, where she'll be a junior this month.

“I went to this camp a few years back,” she said. “I'm learning more stuff and learning how to stay humble, and keep up my stamina. That's what I like, learning to keep up my stamina.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

