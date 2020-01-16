'We are a family': Golden Apple Scholars tour Decatur Public Schools 📚 ✏️🚸

They also toured Enterprise Elementary, Garfield Montessori School and French Academy.

Officials said the tours offered the opportunity to attract and retain prospective teachers. ​

District recruiter Jey Owens​ said their mission is to have the potential educators pictures themselves in Decatur.

“We want to make sure each of you feel like you have a place here,” Owens said. ​

Decatur in November had about 70 open teaching positions. The district announced earlier this week they would move some specialists — certified teachers who often have advanced training — into classroom roles. Officials the next day said they would hold off on their plans after talking to leaders of the teachers’ union.