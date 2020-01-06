'We will strive to be better': Future of Hope Academy discussed at meeting with district, parents

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase addressed the crowd at the beginning of the meeting, encouraging open discussion.

“I’m here tonight to basically listen,” he said. “Everything that we do pretty much either impacts positively or negatively teaching and learning. So we want to hear all concerns.”

District leaders have been working to change the boundaries that determine where students attend school. It’s part of a larger strategic plan that also aims to transform the district’s facilities, renovating several and narrowing the number from 22 to 17.

Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent of support services, has said the boundaries have not been comprehensively assessed in more than 20 years. A committee of 20 worked on the proposal for much of last year, and it was presented to the school board Dec. 10. Students will not be assigned to their new boundary until August 2021, officials have said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Jelks teaches band, orchestra and general music at Hope Academy. He said he had not planned to speak during the meeting. “I thought it was going to be the presentation about the boundary,” he said. “Listening to the people, the boundaries should have been secondary issue. It should have been all about the students and teachers.”