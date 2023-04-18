MOUNT ZION — Several Macon County students now have a leg up on how pollution can affect our rivers.

That new understanding came courtesy of a presentation Tuesday by the environmental organization Living Lands & Water which included a large tote filled with items that have been collected during waterway cleanup efforts.

The items included a Barbie car, toilet seat, half of a skateboard, football shoulder pads, a drone, a clown’s shoe and part of a prosthetic leg.

Coyne-Logan was at the school and others in Macon County on Tuesday to explain the importance of taking care of rivers.

According to Coyne-Logan, Living Lands & Water focuses on river cleanups.

“We have a crew of about 10 of us that live on a barge about seven months out of the year,” he said. “We work on about a total of 25 different rivers.”

Since Living Lands & Water began in 1997, the staff and volunteers have collected 13 million pounds of garbage from American rivers.

The environmental non-profit organization will remain in Decatur on Wednesday to promote the Million Trees Project. It will plant trees at Scovill Park, Fairview Park and the Living Science Farm at the Andreas Ag Academy. The trees have an indirect effect on rivers because they help increase biodiversity, reduce erosion and run-off, and improve water and air quality, according to the organization.

“Even though Earth Day is Saturday, we celebrate throughout the week,” said Archer Daniels Midland Co. manager Jason Yount, sponsor of the event. “We have all kinds of activities.”

Educating youth is important to the organization.

“We talk to students about why rivers are important, how to utilize them, and what they can do to help keep them clean,” Coyne-Logan said. “One of the things they can do is to keep their neighborhoods clean. It can eventually work its way into the rivers.”

Michael Bateman, a Mount Zion second-grader, was able to pick up a few tips.

“I can pick up trash in my neighborhood,” he said.

Reduce, reuse and recycle are topics Coyne-Logan addressed as well. Items that get thrown away can eventually make their way into the rivers.

Coyne-Logan visited the school with the goal to empower and encourage the students through the Living Lands & Water story.

“It’s a pretty humble beginning,” Coyne-Logan said. “It’s one guy who grew up on the river, saw a problem and wanted to do something about it.”

Living Lands & Water began through the works of Chad Pregracke living as a 17-year-old along the Mississippi River. Cleaning up the banks of the river near East Moline required hard work.

Twenty-five years later he has a staff of 10 and sponsorships from various companies, including ADM. The crews are now able to use heavy equipment to gather larger items.

The students, however, needed to understand why the rivers are important to them.

Coyne-Logan explained the rivers’ routes into the ocean as well as the jobs and recreation utilized in the local waterways.

“It’s a habitat for a lot,” he said. “And they give us water to drink.”

The Mississippi River collects garbage from various waterways, including the Missouri River, Ohio River and the Arkansas River. The organization’s goal is to collect 1 million pounds of trash in one year. So far, the average collected each year is more than 500,000 pounds a year.

Coyne-Logan pointed out that the garbage found in the rivers originated in the families’ homes. “About 80% of the trash that ends up in our rivers started out in your neighborhoods,” he said.

The students were encouraged to pick up litter and help clean up their neighborhoods. Through these acts, they can provide a positive impact on their community.

“If you see something you want to do to make it better, go out and do it,” he said. “But it’s not necessarily going to be easy.”

