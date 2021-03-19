What you need to know about Decatur Public Schools' return to in-person learning

DECATUR — Beginning Monday, there will be students in the hallways and attending classes in Decatur Public School buildings.
“My classroom is all ready for my in-person friends to return,” said Jessica Cameron, who teaches kindergarten at Johns Hill Magnet School. “The desks are in pairs, one A day student and one B day student, and they are in grid squares that are six feet apart. I am so excited to see my friends on March 22.”
Students were last in the buildings for classes on March 13, 2020. Since then, because of concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and some missteps that occurred during previous attempts to return to in-person classes, instruction has been done remotely. That will change on Monday.
Decatur students have been divided into Groups A and B, with A group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays, B group on Thursday and Friday, and all students learning remotely on Wednesdays. Families who preferred to keep their students in fully remote learning could do so, and students attending in person two days a week will be learning remotely the other three days.
At Montessori Academy for Peace, music teacher Angel Allen is more than ready to see her students, too. Music class online just isn't the same.
"I'm looking forward to using instruments in future lessons with my students," she said.
Jennifer Roberson also teaches at Montessori and spent a whole day organizing her classroom so it would be perfect for the students' return.
"I have missed seeing my kiddos and I cannot wait to see them next week," she said. "I am a big Harry Potter fan and I have bits of it mixed into my classroom decor. I also refer to my kiddos as my Montessori Muggles."
She's planning first-day activities similar to what she'd plan for any other first day. The Montessori school is in a new building, freshly remodeled, and kids have been out of school so long that a refresher on everything is in order.
"We are planning on going over rules and procedures in regards to being back in the classroom," she said. "We will also be playing some first week games, because technically this will be the first week of school. Surprisingly, we have been able to build a strong community of learners, considering we have been meeting remotely. I know that I can always count on my third years, as well as my second years to step up and be leaders and not only offer assistance to the classmates that are younger than them, they also help the students that are their grade level."
In Montessori schools, students spend three years in the same class with the same teacher, and work at their own pace, with significant independent study.
"I think the main point that I will emphasize is the fact that we have been learning this whole time, except now we are back in the classroom," Roberson said. "I know the kiddos are excited to have the Montessori materials in their hands, as opposed to manipulating them on their iPads. We will most definitely be making a big deal out of our new classroom, materials, and the overall care of the environment."
Here are some things you need to know about the return to in-person learning.
STUDENT HEALTH
- Families will be required to certify daily that their students who are attending in person are symptom-free, using the Skyward app, online, on their phones or via paper forms that families will send with the student.
- Each student will also receive a symptom screening and temperature check at the door. If the family has not completed the certification and the student passes the screening at the door, they will be allowed to go to class, but staff will contact the family to remind them of the certification requirement.
- Each building will have an isolation room. Students who exhibit symptoms during the day will be moved to isolation, and families contacted to pick up the student as soon as possible. The district will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to determine when the student is allowed to return to school.
MASKS
- All students and staff are required to wear a face mask at all times inside buildings, except when eating or drinking or if the student has a medical reason and has been excused from the requirement.
- Bandannas, neck gaiters and masks with vents are not allowed. Three face masks per student have been provided to all buildings.
- Students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home, and repeated refusals will be considered violations of the code of conduct and result in a return to remote learning.
WHAT TO BRING
- Students must bring their own supplies from home, including a water bottle, and must not share supplies with others.
- Students are expected to bring their fully charged iPads to school and take them home each day. Technical support is available at dps61.org/help or by using the Help Desk icon on the iPad.
TRANSPORTATION
- Alltown Bus Service has 74 drivers on staff, enough to drive the 71 routes established by the district.
- Families who can provide transportation for their students are asked to do so, to help with social distancing on buses.
- Students must also wear masks on buses, and buses have been provided with masks for students who arrive without one.
LUNCH
- Breakfast and lunch will be eaten in classrooms, except for high school students, who will be dismissed before lunch. Those students will take their lunches home with them. Remote students' breakfast and lunch will be delivered to them.
INSTRUCTION
- Teachers will instruct both in-person students at those learning at home at the same time. The remote learners will follow along by live-stream via the teachers' laptops.
- Students will have five hours of school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, either in person or by live-stream. Wednesdays will be three hours of live-stream and two hours of independent study.
- Pre-kindergarten, first and second grades will have additional help to manage both live and virtual learning, and the District Leadership Team will be on call to ensure teachers and buildings receive whatever assistance they require. Executive Cabinet members will be assigned specific buildings to address urgent needs.