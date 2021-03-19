What you need to know about Decatur Public Schools' return to in-person learning

Jennifer Roberson also teaches at Montessori and spent a whole day organizing her classroom so it would be perfect for the students' return.

"I have missed seeing my kiddos and I cannot wait to see them next week," she said. "I am a big Harry Potter fan and I have bits of it mixed into my classroom decor. I also refer to my kiddos as my Montessori Muggles."

She's planning first-day activities similar to what she'd plan for any other first day. The Montessori school is in a new building, freshly remodeled, and kids have been out of school so long that a refresher on everything is in order.

"We are planning on going over rules and procedures in regards to being back in the classroom," she said. "We will also be playing some first week games, because technically this will be the first week of school. Surprisingly, we have been able to build a strong community of learners, considering we have been meeting remotely. I know that I can always count on my third years, as well as my second years to step up and be leaders and not only offer assistance to the classmates that are younger than them, they also help the students that are their grade level."

In Montessori schools, students spend three years in the same class with the same teacher, and work at their own pace, with significant independent study.