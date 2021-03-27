What's for dinner? Richland's virtual cooking event adds twist to foodie experience

DECATUR— Emily Mocny's household is familiar with do-it-yourself meal kits.
On Saturday, the 30-year-old Forsyth woman, alongside her husband, mother and two-year-old daughter, picked up their meal fixings and helped support local education at the same time.
"We like to cook a lot of different foods at our house, especially with the young one to try to get her to like different stuff," Mocney said.
This meal experience is part of the 2021 Virtual Culinary Scholarship Dinner cook-along, also called "Bash in a Box," with Richland Community College. Mocny purchased two meal kits, each containing recipes and ingredients to make a full-course meal for two people.
Those participating could purchase the standard box for $125 or deluxe box for $175, which were picked up Saturday at Bistro 537.
The experience includes access to a streamed cooking demonstration Saturday evening led by Chef Brian Tucker, director of the Culinary Arts Institute, and Richland culinary students. Boxes also included champagne for toasting later on and deluxe boxes included two bottles of wine. Vegetarian options were available for both packages as well.
The menu featured roasted beet and goat cheese salad with maple balsamic vinaigrette, sautéed veal with mushroom ragout, creamy parmesan & prosciutto risotto and roast broccolini. For dessert, participants could make apple and pear crostata with spiced whipped cream.
Prior to handing off the boxes of ingredients, Tucker instructed each person on how to store and prepare the items. "When they get home, they'll have some things to do ahead of time to kind of make sure it's easy to follow along, so that way no one has trouble keeping up," Tucker said.
Mark Sturgell, 60, said the neatest part about the event was an opportunity to learn something new about cooking, an activity he considers a hobby. The Decatur resident hopes to see more do-it-yourself culinary events hosted by the community college in the future.
"I’ve been cooking since I was little and pretty much cooked for myself all the way through high school, so I’ve been cooking for a long time," Sturgell said. "But I'm more of a short order cook. I don't do sauces and those sort of things so this is exciting for me."
Tucker said the opportunity lets the participants try their hand at preparing a three-course meal. A recorded version of the cook-a-long stream will also be available for anyone that couldn't make the live version or are interested in retrying the recipes with their own ingredients, he said.
"We do our normal scholarship dinner every year and obviously this year and last year we were unable to," Tucker said. "So we wanted to do something to keep people excited about the Culinary Arts Institute."
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten