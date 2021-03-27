What's for dinner? Richland's virtual cooking event adds twist to foodie experience

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to handing off the boxes of ingredients, Tucker instructed each person on how to store and prepare the items. "When they get home, they'll have some things to do ahead of time to kind of make sure it's easy to follow along, so that way no one has trouble keeping up," Tucker said.

Mark Sturgell, 60, said the neatest part about the event was an opportunity to learn something new about cooking, an activity he considers a hobby. The Decatur resident hopes to see more do-it-yourself culinary events hosted by the community college in the future.

"I’ve been cooking since I was little and pretty much cooked for myself all the way through high school, so I’ve been cooking for a long time," Sturgell said. "But I'm more of a short order cook. I don't do sauces and those sort of things so this is exciting for me."

Tucker said the opportunity lets the participants try their hand at preparing a three-course meal. A recorded version of the cook-a-long stream will also be available for anyone that couldn't make the live version or are interested in retrying the recipes with their own ingredients, he said.