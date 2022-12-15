Who has filed for Macon County school boards so far?

DECATUR — The filing period continues through Monday, Dec. 19, for seats on Macon County school boards, the Decatur park board and Richland Community College board.

The election is April 4.

As of the close of business Wednesday, the Macon County Clerk's Office reported the following school board filings.

With four open seats on the Argenta-Oreana school board, the candidates are incumbents Susan Daley and Todd Armstrong, and newcomer by Christine Sample.

With three open seats on the Decatur school board, the candidates are Mark Reynolds, Bill Clevenger, Jacob Jenkins, Will Wetzel and Misty Fronk.

With four open seats on the Maroa-Forsyth school board, the candidates are incumbent Susan Conway and newcomer Jonathan Michael Wintermeyer.

With four open seats on the Meridian school board, the candidates are Amanda D. Manon, Robert Flack and Bradley Hunt.

With four open seats on the Mount Zion school board, the candidates are incumbents Kent Newton, Kristi Niles and Jeffrey Sams.

With three open seats on the Sangamon Valley school board, the candidates are incumbents Stephanie Guererro, Jeff Stahl and Martha Leeper.

With five open seats for the Warrensburg-Latham school board, the candidates are incumbents Nathan Wentworth, Roger McKenzie Jr., Clay Sellmeyer and David Munson. They are joined by newcomer Gregory Hale Jr.

Decatur park board

Shelith Hansbro has filed to continue her service on the Decatur park board. Hansbro was appointed to the seat to replace Matt Whitehead, who resigned in June. The seat carries with it a six-year term.

Richland Community College

There are three available seats on the Richland Community College board. those seats are currently held Wayne Dunning, Bruce Campbell and Ben Andreas. As of Thursday afternoon, no one had filed for the positions.

